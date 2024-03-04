The History Of Tamales, One Of The World's Oldest Recipes

Legend says that the first tamales were made from the flesh of a god. The Aztecs believed that Tzitzimitl, grandmother of the god Chicomexóchitl, created the first tamales. Tzitzimitl sacrificed her grandson to create the tamales; the first corn sprouted from his grave. While archeologists have yet to discover evidence that the first tamales were created by a god, records do suggest they may date back 10,000 years — making them one of the oldest dishes still eaten today. These early tamales even predate corn: They were made from teocintle, the plant that would later become corn.

You might expect one of the world's oldest recipes to be straightforward, but tamales are remarkably labor-intensive. To make tamales, ancient cooks treated corn kernels with an alkali solution to break down the tough cell walls and bind the dough together. This process, called nixtamalization, made the backbreaking work of grinding corn a little easier. But cooks still have to prepare fillings and dough, wrap the tamales, and tend to them for hours while they cook. It's hard work, especially with traditional tools.

For ancient Mezoamericans, the pros outweighed the cons. Tamales served a practical purpose: Hunters and soldiers carried the nutritious, filling, and easily portable cakes with them while away from home, sort of like an ancient cliff bar. Over time, tamales evolved from an on-the-go snack to a culturally significant dish, served at feasts and employed in religious rituals. Tamales have changed over time — but also stayed the same.