14 Tips You Need To Make The Best Tamales

Tamales are a bit of a culinary mystery for anyone who doesn't have a background in Mexican or Latin American cuisine. It's the kind of food you get as a gift for a special occasion once and think to yourself, "Oh yeah, maybe I can make these at home." It's precisely how I started making my own tamales at home every Christmas — made vegan, of course, with a filling of black beans and soy chorizo. Over the years, I've gone through my fair share of overcooked batches, dry corn husks, and overfilled wraps. After all, there is a reason why tamales are reserved for special occasions and holidays.

Although tamale novices may not want to hear it, we can't stress enough that tamales aren't for the faint of heart. You're not going to make one single tamale or even enough for a family of four; many recipes make upwards of 100 tamales that are designed to be made with help from the entire family. The proper preparation of these wraps can take several hours, but the payoff comes with delicious, freezer-friendly meals that are made with love. Here are some of our tried and true tricks for making tamales at home.