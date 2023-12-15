Instant Pot Spicy Beef Tamales Recipe

Spicy beef tamales are a labor of love, but they're well worth it! Leah Maroney's recipe makes a massive batch of tamales (35!), so there's plenty to go around. Beef is braised in chipotle peppers for a spicy kick along with onions and garlic that melt into the gorgeous broth. Fragrant masa flour is mixed with the cooking liquid from the braised beef to form a fluffy, flavorful dough around the filling. They're cooked inside corn husks, which give even more flavor to the dish. If you can't find corn husks, you can use parchment paper. The Instant Pot is the perfect tool for steaming tamales. It shortens the cooking time and needs less supervision than a traditional tamale pot.

Maroney says, "Tamales are an ancient dish. They are often served at Christmas or other holidays, but they can't be eaten any time of the year and any time of day. They are delicious for breakfast, lunch, or dinner." We recommend making these tasty bundles of love with a large group (cue the holiday family gathering). Set up an assembly line, giving each person a job to complete. This makes the work go much faster and is lots of fun.