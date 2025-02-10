The 5 Seasonings That Make Home Fries Impossible To Stop Eating

We've been raving about how well Trader Joe's Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend works on potatoes. Now, we're back to help spud-loving home cooks level-up their home fry game with more flavorful seasoning recs. Take a load off and let your go-to spice blends do the heavy lifting for you.

Few dishes are as cost-effective, filling, and comforting as a batch of homemade home fries (especially when they're made from fluffy, high-starch russet potatoes). They can make a playful side dish that's way more fun than mashed potatoes, a crowd-pleasing appetizer, or a standalone meal loaded with toppings. This comfort classic boasts unfussy prep yet big delivery — and in fitting fashion, few epicurean facelifts are as effortless as simply shaking seasoning over a potato-loaded baking sheet. Whether you make 'em in the oven or the air fryer, when the humble home fry arouses your appetite, reach for five seasonings in particular: everything bagel seasoning, Old Bay, ranch powder, za'atar, and truffle salt.

