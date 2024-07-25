Add This Classic Seasoning Mix For Next-Level Mac And Cheese

If you haven't been thinking mac and cheese when you think about ranch dressing, it might be time to start. That tangy, zesty ranch flavor is all it takes to bring savory dimensionality to mild, creamy, comforting (oft predictable) mac. What we're saying is it's time to add a little ranch powder to your mac and cheese.

The ingredients vary per brand or blend, but ranch powder is generally some combination of buttermilk powder, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, dried chives, dried parsley, and dried dill. For such a bold powerhouse of a seasoning, it's wicked affordable, too. Or, you can even skip the grocery store run and mix up a batch of ranch powder yourself at home for a shelf-stable pantry ingredient to keep on hand for future recipes.

To prepare it, simply stir the ranch powder into the cheese sauce of your go-to homemade mac and cheese recipe. Since this is a dry seasoning mix and not a wet, creamy dressing, you don't have to worry about thinning out your luscious cheese sauce or encountering curdling or separating under the heat. The standard store-bought envelope contains one ounce of ranch powder, which is a good jumping-off point for gauging how much of the seasoning to add to your mac. Feel free to add more than one ounce if you prefer a tangier, pronounced ranch taste.