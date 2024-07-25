Add This Classic Seasoning Mix For Next-Level Mac And Cheese
If you haven't been thinking mac and cheese when you think about ranch dressing, it might be time to start. That tangy, zesty ranch flavor is all it takes to bring savory dimensionality to mild, creamy, comforting (oft predictable) mac. What we're saying is it's time to add a little ranch powder to your mac and cheese.
The ingredients vary per brand or blend, but ranch powder is generally some combination of buttermilk powder, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, dried chives, dried parsley, and dried dill. For such a bold powerhouse of a seasoning, it's wicked affordable, too. Or, you can even skip the grocery store run and mix up a batch of ranch powder yourself at home for a shelf-stable pantry ingredient to keep on hand for future recipes.
To prepare it, simply stir the ranch powder into the cheese sauce of your go-to homemade mac and cheese recipe. Since this is a dry seasoning mix and not a wet, creamy dressing, you don't have to worry about thinning out your luscious cheese sauce or encountering curdling or separating under the heat. The standard store-bought envelope contains one ounce of ranch powder, which is a good jumping-off point for gauging how much of the seasoning to add to your mac. Feel free to add more than one ounce if you prefer a tangier, pronounced ranch taste.
We're digging mac with ranch powder (say it louder!)
It's worth keeping in mind that some cheese will pair better with the ranch flavor than others. White cheddar, gouda, nutty gruyere, goat cheese, cream cheese, Colby, Emmental, and Fontina all feature ranch-friendly flavor and creamy, mac-friendly meltability. Although, a packet of ranch powder can take boxed mac and cheese to the next level, too. We're big fans of unexpected flavor combos here at Tasting Table — don't be shy about experimenting with different flavors (and pasta shapes) to see what suits your taste.
You could stir some ranch powder into this ultra-savory baked mac and cheese with crunchy topping for an elevated entree perfect for a crowd-pleasing and kid-friendly dinner on a busy weeknight or entertaining grown-up guests at a dinner party. To complement the ranch flavor and bull up your mac into main course territory, try stirring in other umami-forward mix-ins. Bacon crumbles, chopped chives, black and white sesame seeds, chunked breaded fried chicken, chorizo, salmon, grilled seitan, or buffalo chicken breast would all pair well here. To complete the meal, serve your ranch mac with watermelon wedges and a crudité platter of fresh celery stalks, baby carrots, cauliflower florets, and (you guessed it) more ranch for dipping. Or, you could pair it with a savory smorgasbord of fried pickles, classic potato chips, onion rings, and hot dogs.