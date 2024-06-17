Cumin And Chocolate Is The Unexpected Flavor Combo You Need To Try

Maybe you've spotted a chili-infused chocolate bar in the impulse-buy section of your local grocery store. Capsaicin-spiked chocolate is nothing new (but still delicious). Now, step aside, chili powder. There's a new spicy sheriff in town, and its name is cumin. This oft-overlooked bad boy is likely already chilling in your spice cabinet, and it's ready to take your confectionery game to the next level.

The spice cumin totes a warming, rich, strong, earthy flavor with sweet bitterness on the back end. Not unlike celery seed or mustard seed, cumin comes from the dried seeds of the Cuminum cyminum plant (aka schizocarps, each containing 2.5% to 4.5% essential oil for bold flavor). This potency makes the spice a popular choice for vegetarian foodies to add bold, savory flavor to tofu, legumes, and falafel. It's a popular ingredient in the culinary styles of Mexico, Spain, India, North Africa, Brazil, and the Middle East. So, why does it work with chocolate?

When musky, aromatic cumin meets bittersweet chocolate, the combination instantly lends depth to desserts that might be lacking in complexity. The presence of cumin also helps accentuate the sweetness of other foods with its enriching earthiness. Cumin and chocolate make for a mature, sophisticated sweet-spiced profile that's unexpected and immediately elevated. About ¼ teaspoon ground cumin per 8 ounces chocolate is a solid jumping-off point, but feel free to add more or less, adjusting your proportions to taste.