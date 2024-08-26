Elevate Your Salads With A Sprinkle Of Truffle Salt

Truffles are amongst the world's most expensive and precious cooking ingredients, with good reason. These unique fungi grow around the roots of oak and pine trees in the forests of Europe, about 12 inches below the ground. Because of their symbiotic relationship with their host trees, truffles cannot be cultivated and must be gathered from the wild. To find them, truffle hunters rely on specially trained dogs to fetch them. Thankfully, there is a less expensive way to add their flavor to your cooking. Using truffle salt will give you all the flavor for a fraction of the price; it can help you elevate everything from pastas to egg dishes, and is especially interesting when added as a finishing touch to your salads.

Sprinkle atop a simply dressed green salad, or add a pinch of extra flare to this French potato salad — truffles and potatoes get along swimmingly. Tomatoes are another great partner to truffles, so think about sprinkling over this adorable chopped caprese, made with multicolor cherry tomatoes. Truffles go great with cream and pastas too, so add a gourmet touch to your next macaroni salad, chicken salad, or even egg salad. Last but not least, truffles are magical with the creaminess of avocado; try it on your next guacamole or any salad that includes avocados. Properly stored in a cool, dry place in a well sealed jar, your truffle salt will retain its special flavor for a long time. It will be well worth the investment.