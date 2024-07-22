A Dusting Of Ranch Seasoning Takes Roasted Potatoes To A Whole New Level

A tray of roasted potatoes, baked until golden and crunchy at the edges, is a classic crowd pleaser. But if you want to take your taters to a whole new level, you've got to dust them with some all-American ranch seasoning to lend them a scrumptious garlicky tang and moreish salty coating before roasting them until crisp.

This simple trick is unbelievably easy but garners the tastiest results. All you need to do is sprinkle the seasoning over your prepped potatoes (parboiling them first will encourage a super fluffy middle), along with a drizzle of oil or melted butter. Give everything a good mix to evenly coat the surface of the spuds. You can do this in a large bowl or zipper bag, however, dusting the potatoes directly on the sheet pan and massaging in the ranch by hand will reduce the washing up. Then, bake your chopped potatoes as normal, taking care to give them a toss halfway through the cook time to ensure that they're baking uniformly and developing that appetizingly golden crunch on every exposed side.

Once baked, you can dust your extra-crispy baked fingerling spuds with more seasoning for an extra punch of herby chutzpah or serve them with a drizzle of ranch dressing to double up on that inviting aroma. Alternatively, add the ranch to the core ingredients of one of your favorite recipes, such as lemon roasted potatoes, to imbue the taters with a supplementary smack of intensified flavor.