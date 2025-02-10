11 Etiquette Tips For Celebrating Your Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant

Celebrating your birthday at a restaurant can add an elevated sense of excitement and lavishness and offer guests who have frequented your home a sense of adventure for this once-a-year event. Handing over the hosting duties means that all the hard stuff falls away. Menu planning, cooking and plating, shooing people out of your kitchen, and dealing with the daunting tower of dirty dishes — gone, baby, gone. But we restaurateurs have our reservations (pun intended).

When it comes to a lack of group dinner etiquette, I've seen it all, from miscommunications and unspoken assumptions to annoyances, tardiness, tackiness, and all-out wackiness. 2025 marks my 40th year in the hospitality industry as a bartender, dining room manager, GM, and co-owner of a AAA Four Diamond-rated Relais & Châteaux property. Whether it's a sweet 16 or an A-list celebrity birthday, I do my best to foresee any unwanted surprises.

Should restaurants be accommodating and welcome the extra business with open arms? (After all, it's called the hospitality industry, right?) Yes, but for your birthday celebration to work in our setting, many details and terms must be agreed upon, and etiquette must be considered before the big day. Of course, restaurants don't always get it right every time, either, but that's for another article. This concerns you, the birthday boy, girl, person, or party host. Before you start doling out pointy hats with annoyingly tight rubber bands, let's go through our birthday party checklist of restaurant etiquette to do your part in ensuring your special day doesn't go off the rails.

