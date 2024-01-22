How Your Favorite Dish Can Help Determine If A New Restaurant Is Right For You

The presentation of your favorite food order at a new restaurant can tell you if the chef is a traditionalist, or is looking to innovate on the old standards. Did you get a traditional lasagne, or a "deconstructed" concept? You'll also know from the plate garnishes how much attention to detail the kitchen gives the food as well. If the plate is messy, or lacking in composition — meaning the food is just haphazardly put in front of you — perhaps the kitchen is less organized than it should be. These are things you might not know if you order dishes you're not accustomed to. If you don't normally order eggs Benedict, you might not know when the Hollandaise sauce is too acidic, or the poached eggs overcooked — all signs of a thoughtless kitchen.

Of course, we recommend keeping an open mind when you're out to eat – your favorites are just a small set of what a restaurant offers, and a new preparation might even change your mind, if all goes well. However, if you've got a benchmark order for a bakery, pizzeria, or your other frequently visited restaurants, you might just learn a thing or two when you try it out at a new hot spot!