18 Ingredients To Upgrade Your French Onion Soup

When the weather is cold and blustery, and you're looking for an (edible) way to stay warm, there's nothing like a steaming hot bowl of soup. There are many different types of soup you can choose from, of course, but none seem better for the winter months than French onion soup, with its lusciously soft onions and deep, rich broth. Getting it at a restaurant is great, but it's even more enjoyable when you make it at home, slowly spooning it into your mouth as you watch snowflakes fall on a frigid landscape.

Advertisement

It does take some time to prepare, but it's not particularly difficult to make if you know what you're doing. But why settle for an average, everyday French onion soup recipe when you could upgrade the classic into something really incredible? With just an addition or two, you could make the best French onion soup you've ever had in your life. Include the following ingredients in your next French onion soup recipe, and you'll see how delicious this warm bowl of comfort can really be with a few tweaks.