Take French Onion Soup To New Heights With Shredded Chicken

Adding shredded chicken to French onion soup is very easy. Add the shredded chicken when the soup is almost finished cooking. Then, you simply need to top with bread and cheese before broiling. As for what kind of chicken to add, there are two main approaches: roasting and shredding chicken at home or opting for the convenience of store-bought rotisserie chicken.

For those who relish the satisfaction of creating a meal from scratch, roasting and shredding chicken at home is a rewarding endeavor. Season meaty breasts and rich thighs with a blend of herbs and spices that complement the flavors of French onion soup. Roast the chicken until it's golden brown and fully cooked, then shred the meat. The result is custom-seasoned chicken that harmonizes seamlessly with the other components of the soup.

On the flip side, if time is of the essence, store-bought rotisserie chicken is your ally. Pick up a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken from your local grocery store, shred the meat, and add it directly to your simmering French onion soup. This shortcut doesn't compromise on flavor, as rotisserie chicken brings its own depth and succulence to the dish. This culinary twist promises to turn a simple soup into a memorable, full-bodied meal that will leave everyone at the table craving seconds. So, grab your apron and get ready to redefine the comfort food experience with a bowl of French onion soup enriched with the goodness of shredded chicken.