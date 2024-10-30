The Unique Ingredient That Adds Rich Flavor To French Onion Soup

As tasty as duck fat is, most of us don't have it sitting around in our cupboard. If you happen to be cooking duck before you make your soup, you can render the fat by making little pricks in your poultry so the juices can seep out, then straining and saving them. However, you can also buy jars of duck fat online. Fatworks offers an excellent option, made from cage-free ducks and flavored with organic rosemary extract. Epic Provisions sells a slightly more affordable choice, which comes from ducks that aren't kept in individual cages.

When it's time to cook, you have a few options for how to use your new product. As we mentioned, you'll deploy it as the first step of your recipe, right before you throw in the sliced onions. You'll want to use between two and four tablespoons per 64 ounces of broth, and you'll first want to melt it in your pan. However, you can also go half and half with butter and duck fat, or use a little of each of those with some olive oil. If you'd like to build on the rich flavor of this bird even more, however, you can also incorporate it into the stock. Either go half and half with beef or duck stock or just dunk the latter in your pot for the richest flavor possible.