Fry Latkes In Duck Fat For A Richer, Umami-Forward Flavor

Buttery, yet relatively bland, potatoes have a versatile flavor profile that makes them especially apt to be seasoned and spiced with any medley of ingredients. As a result, it would be a shame to toss or fry them in neutral-tasting cooking oils. To save spuds from a flavorless fate, duck fat can be used to elevate anything from thick-cut fries to roasted fingerlings. By that logic, why not give latkes the same opportunity?

Duck fat is a favorite cooking fat among chefs for good reason. Given its high smoke point, it won't burn, making it ideal for high-heat cooking methods like frying. In fact, duck fat is revered for its stunning ability to crisp up foods to the nth degree. Beyond encouraging crunchy textures, it can even contribute a richer and silkier mouthfeel when used as the cooking fat of choice. However, the greatest feature of duck fat is that it can impart layers of deeply complex flavor to any recipe, latkes included.

Rendered duck fat is full of savory decadence. Consequently, it can be helpful in amping up the umami in onion-laced latkes. Likewise, it boasts a nuanced sweetness akin to butter, which can do wonders to emphasize the honeyed notes in recipes where sweet potatoes are the star. Not to mention that this sweet edge can keep the savory flavors of the patties balanced. Essentially, it's hard to find a latke recipe that won't benefit by being fried in duck fat.