How To Give French Onion Soup The Best Possible Flavor

The delightfully rich combination of caramelized onions, broth, bread, and cheese that is French onion soup is simultaneously simple by nature of its limited range of ingredients yet intricate by nature of the luxurious tastes present in every sip and bite. Preparing an easy French onion soup recipe doesn't require advanced culinary skill; however, different methods for preparing the soup start out can deepen in complexity, indicating to you the kind of kitchen confidence needed to pull it off. One way to give any French onion soup — from the simplest to the most complex — the best taste is by combining three different liquids to form its broth base. Using a mixture of beef broth, chicken broth, and water will yield optimal results for the most intense and pleasing flavor.

Combining two different flavored broths with water to serve as the base of your French onion soup brings an ideal balance of richness and depth to its onion centerpiece. Starting with a well-rounded broth is of the utmost importance to enhancing the quality of your French onion soup. Consider your ratios when combining beef broth, chicken broth, and water to create a symbiosis with your caramelized onions wherein both vegetable and broth inform the flavors of one another. A mixture favoring beef broth is common among many recipes to maintain the traditional flavors while allowing the chicken broth to deepen the overall taste of the soup.