How To Give French Onion Soup The Best Possible Flavor
The delightfully rich combination of caramelized onions, broth, bread, and cheese that is French onion soup is simultaneously simple by nature of its limited range of ingredients yet intricate by nature of the luxurious tastes present in every sip and bite. Preparing an easy French onion soup recipe doesn't require advanced culinary skill; however, different methods for preparing the soup start out can deepen in complexity, indicating to you the kind of kitchen confidence needed to pull it off. One way to give any French onion soup — from the simplest to the most complex — the best taste is by combining three different liquids to form its broth base. Using a mixture of beef broth, chicken broth, and water will yield optimal results for the most intense and pleasing flavor.
Combining two different flavored broths with water to serve as the base of your French onion soup brings an ideal balance of richness and depth to its onion centerpiece. Starting with a well-rounded broth is of the utmost importance to enhancing the quality of your French onion soup. Consider your ratios when combining beef broth, chicken broth, and water to create a symbiosis with your caramelized onions wherein both vegetable and broth inform the flavors of one another. A mixture favoring beef broth is common among many recipes to maintain the traditional flavors while allowing the chicken broth to deepen the overall taste of the soup.
The best broth base for your French onion soup
One of the benefits of utilizing multiple broths along with water as the base liquids for your French onion soup is that broth doesn't need seasoning. The combination of similar and complementary protein-enriched flavors really works to add the best savory tastes to your dish. For French onion soup, it is also paramount to ensure your onions have been properly and fully caramelized, which the addition of layers of flavored broths will certainly help with.
To ensure the best flavors of your soup base, you might consider making broth at home. This will allow you to moderate the flavors of your soup and determine the strength of each respective liquid and how they will interact with one another. Further, you should reconsider store-bought beef broth for the fact that it does not typically contain much real beef. With regard to store-bought chicken broth, there are several passable options if you do choose to go that route. Keep in mind that this soup, steeped in tradition, has particular notes that you'll want to hit so being mindful of all the elements at play and how they work together will make your French onion soup truly unbeatable.