Take Classic French Onion Soup Up A Notch With Gnocchi
Whether it's homemade or served in a five-star restaurant, there's no denying the marvel of French onion soup. Rich and savory with a deeply sweet undertone, this classic dish has delighted palates for centuries. The soup is so great that it's hard to imagine it getting any better than it already is. However, with the simple addition of gnocchi, your French onion soup can be better than you may have thought possible.
Adding gnocchi to French onion soup enhances its texture and flavor, providing an unexpected twist while still honoring the dish's original qualities. Made from potatoes (or sometimes sweet potatoes), flour, and eggs, this Italian item is best known for its pillowy soft texture. When added to French onion soup, they absorb the broth and become even more tender, perfectly complementing the soup's velvety, luscious consistency. They also soak up the essence of the savory caramelized onions, aromatic herbs, and rich broth. With each bite, all of these flavor nuances will combust gently on your taste buds. Moreover, gnocchi also make the soup more substantial and filling, which transforms it into a hearty, cozy main course that warms you right up on chilly nights.
Simple methods for adding gnocchi to French onion soup
There are a few different ways to incorporate gnocchi into French onion soup, all of which are relatively straightforward. Since the soup could take at least half an hour to cook, go ahead and start that first. While it's simmering, you can partially boil the gnocchi, drain well, and then toss them into the pot of French onion soup. This method infuses the gnocchi with the soup's flavors while also retaining their shape and texture.
If you don't want to go through the hassle of using two separate pots, simmering the gnocchi in the soup is also an option. Make sure to add the gnocchi once the soup is almost ready. Allow them to cook for a few minutes until they float to the surface, which indicates that they're thoroughly cooked. Be mindful not to overcook the gnocchi, as they can easily become mushy.
For those who feel like experimenting a little, take it one step further and bake your French onion gnocchi soup. Sprinkle grated cheese over top of the dish and leave it in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and golden with brown edges. This will elevate the dish's visual appeal and seamlessly meld the flavors to intensify the overall taste.