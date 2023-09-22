Take Classic French Onion Soup Up A Notch With Gnocchi

There are a few different ways to incorporate gnocchi into French onion soup, all of which are relatively straightforward. Since the soup could take at least half an hour to cook, go ahead and start that first. While it's simmering, you can partially boil the gnocchi, drain well, and then toss them into the pot of French onion soup. This method infuses the gnocchi with the soup's flavors while also retaining their shape and texture.

If you don't want to go through the hassle of using two separate pots, simmering the gnocchi in the soup is also an option. Make sure to add the gnocchi once the soup is almost ready. Allow them to cook for a few minutes until they float to the surface, which indicates that they're thoroughly cooked. Be mindful not to overcook the gnocchi, as they can easily become mushy.

For those who feel like experimenting a little, take it one step further and bake your French onion gnocchi soup. Sprinkle grated cheese over top of the dish and leave it in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and golden with brown edges. This will elevate the dish's visual appeal and seamlessly meld the flavors to intensify the overall taste.