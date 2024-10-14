The 3-Cheese Substitute For Gruyère On French Onion Soup
Though onions may be the titular characters of any French onion soup recipe, it's truly the cheese that makes or breaks this classic dish. The most ideally prepared bowl of French onion soup is one teeming with gobs of melted cheese, creating a delicious forcefield through which one must deftly spoon to get to the tender bread and onion broth beneath the surface. Albeit traditionally prepared with Gruyère cheese, you can swap in a more robust blend of several different cheeses to give your next French onion soup the utmost gooey and tasty topping.
Of the many different types of cheese available, combining the right trio of cheeses will provide a luxurious upgrade to the solo notes of a traditional Gruyère. Consider, for example, provolone and mozzarella and the similarities and differences between these two cheeses, which combined with another complementary cheese, would make an ideal soup topping. For the most satisfying soup, you'll want your cheeses to be rich in flavor with the capacity to melt and mix cohesively with all the other flavors of the soup. Fontina and Swiss cheeses are an excellent choice to go along with mozzarella or provolone for the ultimate French onion soup. If you wish to introduce a bit of Italian flair and sharpness to your French onion soup, try an Organic Valley Thick Cut 3-Cheese Italian Blend from Amazon, which contains a mix of mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese.
Satisfying cheese swaps for French onion soup
To give French onion soup the best possible flavor, it's imperative that you use a combination of both beef and chicken broth for your soup base. By this logic, combining your favorite cheeses will only serve to add a deeper complexity to the overall flavor of your soup too. Think of the flavors in a decadent French onion mac and cheese recipe, which mixes both cheddar and Gruyère into a mouthwatering baked casserole. Blending cohesive flavors together is key, which is why you should select cheeses that have similar tastes and textures with enough variance to keep things interesting.
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar make a great blend of cheese, but this is by no means the only right answer. For a more earthy addition, add Jarlsberg into your mix of mozzarella and provolone cheese. A smoky gouda cheese can also make a desirable addition to the overall flavor profile of your French onion soup, which would pair especially well with a combination of Comté and fontina cheese. Any way you slice it, the choice of cheese is yours and, for the most indulgent French onion soup possible, your blend of different cheese should definitely amount to at least trois.