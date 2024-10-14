Though onions may be the titular characters of any French onion soup recipe, it's truly the cheese that makes or breaks this classic dish. The most ideally prepared bowl of French onion soup is one teeming with gobs of melted cheese, creating a delicious forcefield through which one must deftly spoon to get to the tender bread and onion broth beneath the surface. Albeit traditionally prepared with Gruyère cheese, you can swap in a more robust blend of several different cheeses to give your next French onion soup the utmost gooey and tasty topping.

Of the many different types of cheese available, combining the right trio of cheeses will provide a luxurious upgrade to the solo notes of a traditional Gruyère. Consider, for example, provolone and mozzarella and the similarities and differences between these two cheeses, which combined with another complementary cheese, would make an ideal soup topping. For the most satisfying soup, you'll want your cheeses to be rich in flavor with the capacity to melt and mix cohesively with all the other flavors of the soup. Fontina and Swiss cheeses are an excellent choice to go along with mozzarella or provolone for the ultimate French onion soup. If you wish to introduce a bit of Italian flair and sharpness to your French onion soup, try an Organic Valley Thick Cut 3-Cheese Italian Blend from Amazon, which contains a mix of mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese.