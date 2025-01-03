Onion Vs Shallots: What's The Actual Difference?

The humble onion has inspired no shortage of discourse. As the American chef Julia Child herself once noted, "It is hard to imagine a civilization without onions." The ingredient is accessible, utilitarian, and transfiguratively magical. French food writer Robert J. Courtine famously quipped that "The onion is the truffle of the poor." Although, foodies associate shallots, not onions, more closely with French culinary style. Even Shrek famously noted that ogres are like onions — they have layers. But shallots also have layers. Are ogres like shallots, too?

Onions and shallots live next to each other in the grocery store, as well as in the plant kingdom. The allium family is home to a wide-ranging kaleidoscope of nuanced flavors, from delicate leeks to earthy chives and spicy red onions. But substituting scallions for chives is much more straightforward than swapping shallots for onions, or vice versa. So, what makes onions and shallots so different?

Ask a foodie: Onions and shallots are not interchangeable. Even so, they both serve as the foundation of much of global cuisine, sauteed or served raw, caramelized or crispy, or used as garnish. Foodies in Australia also colloquially refer to green onions as shallots, which is a whole other ballgame entirely. Ultimately, the chief differences that make shallots unique from onions are their textures, flavors, and subsequent uses in cooking. Shallots are milder and more tender, while onions are sharper and don't break down as easily.

