Onion Vs Shallots: What's The Actual Difference?
The humble onion has inspired no shortage of discourse. As the American chef Julia Child herself once noted, "It is hard to imagine a civilization without onions." The ingredient is accessible, utilitarian, and transfiguratively magical. French food writer Robert J. Courtine famously quipped that "The onion is the truffle of the poor." Although, foodies associate shallots, not onions, more closely with French culinary style. Even Shrek famously noted that ogres are like onions — they have layers. But shallots also have layers. Are ogres like shallots, too?
Onions and shallots live next to each other in the grocery store, as well as in the plant kingdom. The allium family is home to a wide-ranging kaleidoscope of nuanced flavors, from delicate leeks to earthy chives and spicy red onions. But substituting scallions for chives is much more straightforward than swapping shallots for onions, or vice versa. So, what makes onions and shallots so different?
Ask a foodie: Onions and shallots are not interchangeable. Even so, they both serve as the foundation of much of global cuisine, sauteed or served raw, caramelized or crispy, or used as garnish. Foodies in Australia also colloquially refer to green onions as shallots, which is a whole other ballgame entirely. Ultimately, the chief differences that make shallots unique from onions are their textures, flavors, and subsequent uses in cooking. Shallots are milder and more tender, while onions are sharper and don't break down as easily.
What are onions?
The word "onion" is an umbrella term for a wide category, encompassing more sub-varieties than shallots. Red, white, yellow, green, Vidalia, pearl onions, and more range from softball-sized to marble-sized. Onion types also present a wide range of flavors from sweet Vidalias to mild yellow onions, pungent white onions, earthy-umami green onions, and sharp red onions. All of the varieties (except for green onions) are wrapped in an outer layer of flaky, papery skin, encasing flesh that releases a sulfuric punch that burns the eyes when sliced. There's a handy trick to prevent onions from making you cry, for the record.
Onions form the savory mirepoix that acts as the base of countless dishes. Beyond their utilitarian foundational use, onions also perform famously well when caramelized. That rich, abundant caramelization is the key to making a crock of French onion soup. Even with a simple sauté, onions bring sweet-savory depth to roasted dishes like this butternut squash and bacon quiche. They can also be pickled as a bold poke bowl garnish, or sliced and diced raw to add crunchy intrigue to burgers and hotdogs.
What are shallots?
It would not be incorrect to think of shallots as the midpoint between onions and garlic, regarding both taste and texture. Shallots are revered for their delicate, flavorful-yet-understated taste, which is less sharp and pungent than onions. That mildness makes shallots more versatile for use in myriad dishes. There are also visible physical differences that distinguish shallots from onions. Shallots are wrapped in golden papery skin, and inside, their flesh can be red, magenta, light brown, or pale gray in color. Whereas onions are bulbous and roughly spherical, shallots have a more garlic-adjacent, bulb-like shape.
Also unlike onions, which grow in individual orbs, shallots grow in clusters with multiple bulbs attached to one root. On the palate, shallots lend impressive complexity without overpowering — an infamous plight for pungent onions, especially when served undercooked or raw. Shallots can also form a delicate base layer atop which to build a dimensional flavor structure. Raw, they taste similar to a more accessible red onion, peppery with a sweet-sharp bite. Cooked, shallots become sweet and rich, and their natural garlickyness becomes more pronounced, complementing savory dishes like roasted veggies, meats, or heavier cream-based pan sauces. Follow these tips for cooking with shallots to get the most out of their flavor.
Shallots taste milder and have thinner flesh that cooks down more quickly compared to sharp, toothy onions
The most immediately noticeable difference between shallots and onions (beyond their size) is their taste. Shallots are significantly milder. As a rule, onions are the more pungent allium. Their fleshes also present different textures, which can be better suited to certain culinary uses than others. Shallots have thinner, finer layers of flesh, meaning they cook down more quickly than onions. This is also why onions crunch when served raw and raw shallots remain more of a textural background character. Although, in this way, shallots offer wider versatility in diverse dishes and also facilitate quicker (albeit lesser) caramelization.
As any budget-conscious home cook knows, another key difference between these alliums is price. Shallots typically cost 200% to 300% more per capita than onions, partially thanks to onions' easier cultivation. Onions can be grown on a commercial scale year-round in both cold and warm climates. Shallots, on the other hand, require warm climates and hand harvesting, which also introduces higher labor costs.
The gourmet association with shallots and haute cuisine might also have a hand in perpetuating the price foodies are willing to pay for the ingredient. Pro tip: If you're substituting shallots for onions, use three shallots per onion called for in the recipe. On the flip side, to substitute onions for shallots, use half an onion per called-for shallot, and soak the onions in ice water for 10 minutes to reduce their sharpness and subdue their flavor.
When to use shallots and when to use onions
Since shallots are so much pricier than their allium cousins, use shallots in dishes that will showcase the ingredient, such as caramelized into a luscious sauce or crisped up and sprinkled over green bean casserole. We love 'em in this fall harvest caramelized mushroom salad. Shallots also perform fabulously in French dishes and Thai recipes, and they're a staple ingredient in Southeast Asian culinary stylings. Use 'em to make duck confit or pad see ew, roast them with Brussels sprouts or root vegetables, or fry them in a wok for a knockout stir-fry.
Thanks to their mildness (while still retaining a little characteristic allium sharpness), shallots also perform better in a raw dice than onions, which can be overpoweringly pungent. Raw shallots definitely take this sweet and crunchy rutabaga salad to the next level. Minced raw shallots are commonly added to vinaigrette-style dressings or mignonettes for raw oysters. Although, raw onions deliver on crunch far beyond what shallots can offer. Onions also perform better than shallots in a toothy dice, transforming salsas and taco fillings.
Reach for onions when making any large-batch dishes like soups, roasts, or diced into ground meat. This is partially inspired by the volume-affordability connection, but batched meals also mean those delicate shallots could get lost in the mix anyway in bulkier dishes. If you're using onions in place of shallots, use mild yellow onions or a few sweet pearl onions and a clove or two of garlic.