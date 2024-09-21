Pork Rinds Are The Ultimate Crouton Swap For Bland French Onion Soup

The secret to restaurant-worthy French onion soup is one that foodies probably never saw coming (and might have stocked in their snack cabinet already): Skip the conventional croutons and load your gooey, cheesy French onion bowlful with pork rinds instead.

Pork rinds (not to be confused with cracklins) are made by frying or baking dehydrated pork skin to make it airy and crunchy. They have a meaty, ultra savory flavor. We love using 'em for elevated chips and dip, but these crunchy beauties are also the topping your classic French onion soup has been crying out for. And since pork rinds are a popular snack in Spain, the American South, and Central and South America (where they're called chicharrons), using 'em as a bold, texturally compelling garnish on your French onion soup gives you a global culinary fantasia all in one bowl.

To do it, simply whip up your regular go-to French onion soup recipe, then spoon the soup into individual crocks as normal. From there, top each bowl with a sprinkle of shredded cheese, a handful of pork rinds, then a final sprinkle of the remaining cheese, and pop the whole thing under the broiler for a minute or two. That's it. Under high heat, the cheese browns and bubbles, and the pork rinds become extra toasted and savory.