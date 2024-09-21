Pork Rinds Are The Ultimate Crouton Swap For Bland French Onion Soup
The secret to restaurant-worthy French onion soup is one that foodies probably never saw coming (and might have stocked in their snack cabinet already): Skip the conventional croutons and load your gooey, cheesy French onion bowlful with pork rinds instead.
Pork rinds (not to be confused with cracklins) are made by frying or baking dehydrated pork skin to make it airy and crunchy. They have a meaty, ultra savory flavor. We love using 'em for elevated chips and dip, but these crunchy beauties are also the topping your classic French onion soup has been crying out for. And since pork rinds are a popular snack in Spain, the American South, and Central and South America (where they're called chicharrons), using 'em as a bold, texturally compelling garnish on your French onion soup gives you a global culinary fantasia all in one bowl.
To do it, simply whip up your regular go-to French onion soup recipe, then spoon the soup into individual crocks as normal. From there, top each bowl with a sprinkle of shredded cheese, a handful of pork rinds, then a final sprinkle of the remaining cheese, and pop the whole thing under the broiler for a minute or two. That's it. Under high heat, the cheese browns and bubbles, and the pork rinds become extra toasted and savory.
The interplay of nutty Gruyère, sweet caramelized onions, umami Worcestershire sauce, and savory pork rinds makes for a wildly dimensional soup that'll keep dinner party guests on their toes. This impressive upgrade is also wicked economical. At a Walmart in New York, 5-ounce a bag of generic Great Value brand pork rinds costs just $1.84 — enough to garnish at least four servings. Pork rinds come in different flavors like barbecue, chili, or salt and vinegar. However, for pairing with your deeply savory French onion soup, we think that the classic pork rinds flavor makes the most complementary fit.
As you dine, just keep in mind that those airy pork rinds are probably going to soften or dissolve more quickly than regular dense, sturdy croutons. As such, hold off on topping your soup until right before you're about to serve. For extra crunch, you could even smash a few pork rinds in a mortar and pestle and sprinkle the coarse crumbs on top of each bowl. To complete the meal, pair your pork-rind-topped French onion soup with an arugula and walnut salad dressed in acidic vinaigrette, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, or a loaded baked potato. Or, for a hearty, economical dinner to feed a crowd, you could even top this earthy one-pan French onion rice with a layer of crunchy pork rinds, then scoop into bowls to serve.