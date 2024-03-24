Pull Out The Pork Rinds For An Elevated Chips And Dip Experience

Skip the potato chips and scoop up your favorite chip dips with savory pork rinds instead. Pork rinds (not to be confused with cracklins) are made from thin-sliced pork skins, which are then boiled or slow-cooked to dehydrate. The cooking reduces the pork skin to about ¼ of its original size, and from there, it's deep-fried in peanut oil, vegetable oil, or lard to puff up and become crispy. Pork rinds are a low-carb snack that's also high in good fats and protein. They're a staple at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery retailers and are easy to find in the chip aisle.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, they enjoy a steadfast (and recently growing) fanbase in the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Thailand, and across Central and South America. Some foodies in Mexico regularly use pork rinds (aka chicharrones) instead of chips for dipping in salsa and guacamole. Salty, savory pork rinds would also provide a delicious contrast to sweeter, fruitier dips like peach or pineapple salsa. Bonus points if you pair the snack with a frozen mango habanero margarita on a hot summer day.

The deep, savory pork crisps taste like bacon chips. But the real appeal is that, despite their meaty flavor, these bite-sized pork skin curls are airy instead of oily — making them perfect for complementing your favorite dips without overpowering them. It's time to take your snacking game to the next level.