14 Gluten-Free Appetizers To Serve At Your Super Bowl Party
One of the best things about attending or hosting a Super Bowl party is the snacks that come along with it. You simply can't enjoy the exciting game without having equally as exciting appetizers. If you eat gluten-free, however, most of that fun is taken away when many appetizers are traditionally made with gluten-containing ingredients.
Many of the classic appetizers that tend to be served at a Super Bowl party are things like sliders, wraps, pigs in a blanket, and dips. The good news is, there are some great recipes out there for the classic snacks that you can still follow — and all you need to do is make an easy substitution for the gluten-containing ingredients. The other good news is, we've also uncovered a large amount of appetizer recipes that are perfect for a Super Bowl party that are also naturally gluten-free. No substitutes required. Get your game face on, and get ready to whip up some of the tastiest, gluten-free appetizers you've ever had.
Gluten-Free Garlic And Herb Crackers
One thing that you're going to need to have a food stock of for your party is gluten-free chips and crackers. While corn-based tortilla chips are always good to have on hand for dips, it's also great to have some gluten-free crackers as well. These garlic and herb crackers are simple to make, and help to add an enjoyable crunchy and flavorful addition to your appetizer spread.
Created by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, the crackers can be made simply on one sheet pan that goes in the oven, and takes about one hour from preparation to finish. The main ingredients that make up the base of the crackers are almond flour and ground flax seed, and the rest of the cracker is flavored with garlic cloves, olive oil, rosemary, and thyme. These are a great option to make yourself, as many gluten-free crackers on the market come in boxes that don't have many crackers in them — definitely not enough to serve at a party. You can save money by making them yourself, and they will most likely taste better, too.
Baked Hot Honey Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Wings
It's practically illegal to cheer on your favorite football team without having a chicken wing in hand. You don't want to have just any wings for your viewing party, however — you want to bring your wing game to a whole new level. Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett, these hot honey bourbon barbecue chicken wings burst with unique flavors, and also provide that great crunch that you want from a chicken wing.
It only takes about 15 minutes to prepare the wings, and then they cook in the oven for 45 to 50 minutes. The true star of the show for these wings is the combination of the hot honey and bourbon, which adds an extra twist to the normal barbecue flavors. If you enjoy spice, but don't want an overwhelming amount that Buffalo wings would get you, these are the perfect middle ground. You'll be able to enjoy a good amount of spice while the sweeter ingredients like maple syrup help to balance it out. Other ingredients that are used in the sauce for the wings include tomato paste, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, and ground pepper. This is a naturally gluten-free wing recipe that will be sure to knock your taste buds off.
Air Fryer Chicken Fajitas
Having smaller, handheld appetizers that can really fill your guests up is always a good idea. These chicken fajitas are a delicious choice, and can be made easily in the air fryer. They're naturally gluten-free, you just need to make sure that you provide corn tortillas as opposed to flour tortillas. With a good amount of protein and veggies, plus mouthwatering spices, this fajita recipe will definitely bring something different to your Super Bowl appetizer spread.
One of the best things about this recipe by developer Michelle McGlinn is that it is an incredibly filling appetizer that doesn't use a lot of ingredients. All you need is chicken, corn tortillas, onions, and yellow, red, and green bell peppers. There's a good amount of spices that are included as well, but you will most likely have all of them stocked in your pantry already. The chicken and vegetables all get cooked together in the air fryer at one time, making it a completely hands-off recipe. This way, you can start preparing other appetizers that you'll be including in your Super Bowl spread, while your fajitas can manage themselves.
Recipe: Air Fryer Chicken Fajitas
Crisp And Spicy Kimchi Fritters
Although we love to make sure to include the classic appetizers at our Super Bowl parties, it's also fun to include unique and fun options that your guests may have never tried. These crisp and spicy kimchi fritters by developer Leah Maroney will definitely do the trick, and they're naturally gluten-free as well. Kimchi is made from fermented vegetables, most commonly from Napa cabbage. It has an interesting flavor profile that is a bit sour, spicy, and savory. When you add the kimchi with this fritter recipe, the flavors get even more interesting.
For the fritters, the main ingredients include rice flour, eggs, gluten-free soy sauce, scallions, kewpie mayonnaise, and garlic. There are a few other ingredients as well that add a bit of flavor. These can actually be made fairly quickly, only taking about 35 minutes from start to finish. Once the fritters are prepped, you simply fry them on the stove in vegetable oil — creating a deliciously crispy appetizer that your guests won't be able to resist. Add some spicy mayonnaise on the side to dip the fritters in, and you're good to go.
Recipe: Crisp And Spicy Kimchi Fritters
Pork Sliders With Bacon And Onion Jam
Every Super Bowl party needs a good slider, and that's just a cold, hard fact. To stray away from the average sliders that just offer some sort of meat and cheese, and nothing quite special, we've taken it up a level with these bacon and onion jam pork sliders. These sliders, created by the National Pork Board, have a unique flavor that comes from the bacon and onion jam — adding a sweet and savory kick that complements the juiciness of the pork perfectly.
The bacon and onion jam has a secret ingredient beyond the bacon and onion — and that is brewed coffee. This helps to give the jam an earthy, nuanced flavor while also balancing out the sweetness that comes from the sugars in the recipe. Not only is the jam incredibly tasty, but it also adds a different type of texture that isn't entirely common to find in a slider. The ingredients for the jam are cooked in a skillet for about 30 to 40 minutes, and this can be done while the pork tenderloins cook in the oven. To serve, you can coat your choice of toasted gluten-free dinner or hamburger rolls with the bacon and onion jam, and place the pork meat right on top.
Recipe: Pork Sliders With Bacon And Onion Jam
Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken dip is yet another Super Bowl party appetizer that simply can't be ignored. It can be addictively delicious, and most recipes are gluten-free. We particularly love this Crock-Pot Buffalo chicken dip recipe, because it allows you to easily prep the ingredients, and then you can leave it to cook by itself while you handle the more hands-on appetizers that you're making for your party.
Created by recipe developer Jessica Morone, the only ingredients needed for this mouthwatering recipe are chicken breasts, cream cheese, blue cheese dressing, Buffalo wing sauce, and shredded cheddar cheese. All of these ingredients can get placed into the Crock-Pot all at once, and will cook for about two to four hours on high. It's one of the easiest appetizers that you can make, and it's most likely one of the first to get devoured by your guests as well. Make sure that you have some corn-based tortilla chips ready for dipping, as well as other options like celery or carrots.
Recipe: Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
Herby Pigs In A Blanket
Pigs in a blanket are a staple appetizer to serve at any party, but they're most definitely something that is expected to be served at Super Bowl party. Everyone loves the crispy and doughy taste of crescent rolls wrapped around a flavorful hot dog, and not many can resist a dip into a spicy mustard on the side. The one issue when it comes to pigs in a blanket is that they're traditionally made with Pillsbury crescent rolls. The good news is that you can easily follow our herby pigs in a blanket recipe, and substitute the Pillsbury rolls for your gluten-free roll of choice. We recommend the Sweet Loren's Puff Pastry, which can be found at many grocery stores.
This recipe, created by Michelle McGlinn, adds a little bit of a twist to the average pigs in a blanket by adding a special herb butter on top of the crescent roll. This herb butter is made with sage, rosemary, thyme, and garlic powder. The herb butter mixture then gets brushed over the crescent rolls wrapped in the cocktail wieners, and bakes into the dough in the oven. This leaves you with a uniquely fresh and earthy flavor that isn't normally found in your average pigs in a blanket. When sprinkled with sea salt at the end, all of the flavors melt together flawlessly.
Recipe: Herby Pigs In A Blanket
Smoky White Queso Dip
Cheese is always a good idea, but when it's a melty, gooey, spicy cheese dip — it's even better. This smoky white queso dip is an absolute must-have for your Super Bowl appetizer spread. Not only does this queso come together in less than 15 minutes, but it's also not your average queso. Recipe developer Alexander Roberts makes this queso dip with mezcal, which adds a uniquely smoky flavor that complements the spice and cheese.
To make the queso, you'll need some jalapeños, butter, garlic, fire roasted green chiles, American cheese, and half and half. There are also some spices to add in as well, which all blend together to create the iconic white queso taste. This queso can be cooked directly on the stove, and is simple enough that if you run out of a batch during the game — you could easily whip up another round during halftime.
Recipe: Smoky White Queso Dip
Shrimp And Chorizo Skewers With Lime Aioli
One great thing to include in an array of appetizers is different types of meat, and it's even better to include them on a skewer together. These shrimp and chorizo skewers add a completely different vibe to the usual football-watching appetizers. Created by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, we love how convenient the skewers are not only for guests to pick up and chomp away, but they are also fairly easy to make as well.
Many people like to make grilled shrimp skewers to serve as an appetizer, but this recipe really brings the well-loved appetizer to a whole new level. Not only does adding chorizo into the mix add a fun and spicy flavor, but the lime aioli helps to round out the flavors as well. It's made with lime juice, garlic, eggs, and olive oil. The chorizo and shrimp also get grilled with a mixture of spices — so this appetizer is nothing short of flavorful. Your guests will be drooling for more, trust us.
Charred Avocado Hand Rolls
One popular appetizer that you might see at Super Bowl parties is egg rolls — unfortunately, those are made with wheat-based ingredients, and are a no-go for the gluten-free eaters. One great option to make instead of egg rolls are the charred avocado hand rolls. Instead of the rolls having a wrapping made from wheat flour, they are wrapped in flavorful, crunchy seaweed.
These healthy, flavorful hand rolls are made with avocado, sushi rice, cucumber, microgreens, and are smothered in a yuzu ponzu sauce — which has a tangy and tart flavor. The avocado also gets charred with either a blow torch or on a grill pan, which helps to add a smoky flavor to the dish. It only takes about 20 minutes total to make these hand rolls, and will offer a healthier option for your guests to enjoy during the Super Bowl.
Recipe: Charred Avocado Hand Rolls
5-Ingredient Goat Cheese And Apricot Appetizer
Along with the bigger, meal-like appetizers, it's also good to have a sprinkle of smaller appetizers that can be eaten in small bites. These five-ingredient goat cheese and apricot appetizers are a light and tasty addition that your Super Bowl guests will definitely enjoy. Not only do they taste great, but they also have an aesthetic appeal that will make your appetizer spread look even more impressive than it already is.
The only ingredients that you need for this recipe by Taylor Murray are goat cheese, apricots, honey, thyme leaves, candied pecans, and salt. With the varying textures from the crunchy pecans, the soft goat cheese spread, and the chewy apricots — it's incredibly satisfying to pop one of these into your mouth. There is also a great balance of flavor profiles as well, from the sweetness that's in the honey, the savory aspect of the goat cheese, and the slight tartness coming from the apricot, this small appetizer brings a big punch to a simple dish.
Slow Cooker Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Any type of warm dip deserves a spot at the Super Bowl appetizer table, however spinach and artichoke dip is an absolute necessity. This slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip is nice and easy to throw together, and your guests will be glad that you did so. Developed by recipe developer Haley MacLean, this creamy and indulgent dip will pair perfectly with the gluten-free garlic and herb crackers.
What's unique about this recipe is not only that it can be made in the slow cooker, but it also contains Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise. This brings in more of a tart, tangy flavor to the mix. The other ingredients include (of course) baby spinach and artichoke hearts, along with cream cheese, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, onion, garlic, half and half, and red wine vinegar. All of the ingredients get placed into the slow cooker at once, and melt together over the course of about two to three hours.
Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Wraps
If you're looking to add some red meat to the appetizer spread, these Philly cheesesteak lettuce wraps are the perfect option. To differentiate these from the pork sliders that you'll be serving, these Philly cheesesteaks are wrapped in a crunchy romaine lettuce wrap — adding a bit of lightness to what could be a fairly heavy appetizer. Created by Michelle McGlinn, these wraps will be sure to satisfy your guests' red meat cravings, while only costing you about 15 minutes of your time to prepare.
The recipe is fairly straightforward, as the main ingredients are just shaved sirloin steak, green and red bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and lettuce. Everything gets cooked together in one pan, minimizing clean-up duties as well. You can place the lettuce on a giant serving dish, and then scoop heaps of the Philly cheesesteak mixture right on top of them. Your guests will be able to pick up the lettuce beds and hold them like a taco, creating a fun and unique looking appetizer that also tastes heavenly.
Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Wraps
Bacon-Wrapped Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
To add another bite-size appetizer option to our list, we have some incredibly tasty bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts. Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, these gluten-free bites are coated in a mixture of balsamic vinegar and a maple syrup glaze, which gives them a uniquely tart yet sweet flavor.
These Brussels sprout bites only take about 20 minutes to prepare, and then they cook in the oven for 30 minutes. The ingredient list is incredibly simple, only calling for Brussels sprouts, bacon, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and Dijon mustard. All of these flavors complement each other incredibly well, and when the bacon and Brussels sprouts crisp up, the texture is out of this world. They end up being the perfect size where you can eat them in one bite, and that one bite will fill your mouth with a true flavor explosion. This appetizer may just be just as exciting as the Super Bowl itself!