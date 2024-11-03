Air Fryer Chicken Fajitas Recipe
The air fryer is a home cook's dream. Not only can you replicate deep frying with barely any oil, but you can use the countertop appliance to make any recipe a little easier. It's no mystery as to how the air fryer became America's favorite kitchen appliance –- because of its speed and ease, we've almost completely stopped using our ovens save for a few baked goods and bacon (which can, in fact, also be made in the air fryer). By now, you probably have a pretty good idea of the best ways to use your air fryer, and if you're anything like us, it's likely to make batches of crispy potatoes and reheated leftovers. You can make your entire dinner in your air fryer, though, and for recipes like chicken fajitas, it makes dinnertime just a little bit better.
Sure, fajitas aren't necessarily difficult -– you can always pop the ingredients on a sheet tray to bake or saute them on the stovetop. Traditionally, though, fajitas are grilled over high heat and served sizzling on a hot cast-iron skillet, leading to a charred exterior and juicy, flavorful interior. This is better replicated using the air fryer, which circulates high heat around the contents and creates crispy outsides. In this recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn uses the air fryer to make sizzling chicken fajitas that are ready in 30 minutes or less, making dinnertime both easy and delicious.
The ingredients needed for air fryer chicken fajitas
First, you'll need chicken. We like chicken breasts, but you can use skinless, boneless chicken thighs or chicken tenderloins, as well. From there, you'll need the spices to create a fajita seasoning: Chili powder, cumin, Mexican oregano, paprika, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne. Next, you'll need fajita veggies, which we kept simple with Spanish onion and red, yellow, and green bell peppers. Finally, grab a little olive oil to coat the meat and veggies before frying.
Your air fryer can dish up spicy fajitas in just 25 minutes. While we use chicken, onions, and peppers, you can opt for steak and any other vegetables.
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ¼ cup olive oil, divided
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne powder
- ½ Spanish onion, sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced into strips
Optional Ingredients
- Tortillas, for serving
Directions
- Slice the chicken breasts into 1-inch strips and place them in a bowl.
- Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and all of the seasonings to the chicken. Toss well to combine.
- Preheat the air fryer to 400 F.
- Arrange the onion slices in an air fryer basket or rack.
- Arrange the chicken pieces in a single layer on top of the onions.
- Arrange the bell peppers on a second rack or basket. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil.
- Air fry for 15 minutes, turning once halfway through, until the chicken is lightly charred and fully cooked through and the vegetables are soft.
- Serve, on tortillas, if desired.
Can I make the fajitas all in one air fryer basket or rack?
There are many different types of air fryers. The most common type of air fryer is shaped almost like an egg or a spaceship and has just one enclosed basket with a fan circulating air on the bottom. There are models of this that have two baskets side-by-side that can each cook at different times and temperatures. There are also newer models that look more like a toaster oven and have several small trays that can hold food like a conventional oven would. Our recipe uses the last type of air fryer, which allows the meat and vegetables to be cooked simultaneously on separate trays. What should you do, then, if you only have one basket?
Cooking the meat and peppers on separate trays allows the space to cook a large meal with all the components benefitting from the circulating air of the fryer. You can, however, add the onions, chicken, and bell peppers into one basket and cook with everything overlapping. With this method, instead of rotating the chicken, you'll need to shake the basket to move the elements around and cook evenly. Pause two to three times to shake the basket, cooking until the chicken is deeply browned and the bell peppers very soft.
What other ingredients can I use for air fryer fajitas?
Fajitas are traditionally made with a protein, such as steak or chicken, peppers, and onions, making them instantly recognizable from ingredients alone. This recipe can be swapped almost exactly for sliced skirt or flank steak, or you can make this vegetarian by swapping the chicken for sliced portabella or white mushrooms. There are also other ways to customize fajitas that change up the formula a little more: Just keep the fajita seasoning handy.
For a vegetarian option, try tofu: After pressing the water out of the tofu and cutting it into squares, mix the tofu with the fajita seasoning, oil, and cornstarch. Air fry until crispy and browned. You can also toss chickpeas into the seasoning mixture for crispy fajita chickpeas, which work well in loaded-up fajita bowls. For other vegetable options, try broccoli, sweet potato, or ribs of corn. If you love peppers –- and want to up the spice –- try adding jalapeños to the mix.