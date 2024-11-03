Air Fryer Chicken Fajitas Recipe

The air fryer is a home cook's dream. Not only can you replicate deep frying with barely any oil, but you can use the countertop appliance to make any recipe a little easier. It's no mystery as to how the air fryer became America's favorite kitchen appliance –- because of its speed and ease, we've almost completely stopped using our ovens save for a few baked goods and bacon (which can, in fact, also be made in the air fryer). By now, you probably have a pretty good idea of the best ways to use your air fryer, and if you're anything like us, it's likely to make batches of crispy potatoes and reheated leftovers. You can make your entire dinner in your air fryer, though, and for recipes like chicken fajitas, it makes dinnertime just a little bit better.

Sure, fajitas aren't necessarily difficult -– you can always pop the ingredients on a sheet tray to bake or saute them on the stovetop. Traditionally, though, fajitas are grilled over high heat and served sizzling on a hot cast-iron skillet, leading to a charred exterior and juicy, flavorful interior. This is better replicated using the air fryer, which circulates high heat around the contents and creates crispy outsides. In this recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn uses the air fryer to make sizzling chicken fajitas that are ready in 30 minutes or less, making dinnertime both easy and delicious.