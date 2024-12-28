What Your New Year's Resolution Should Be, Based On Your Favorite 2024 Food Trend

As another year winds to a close, like so many of us, we have our fingers trepidatiously crossed behind our backs, hoping 2025 will birth a more evolved version of ourselves. We've spent the remaining days of 2024 brainstorming little promises we can set to ensure personal growth during the coming year. But, if we're to treat history as a template for our odds of success, we'll admit that setting resolutions based on blind ambitions, vanities, and even envy proves ultimately disheartening when we break our pledges prior to Groundhog's Day.

A perennial wishful thinker with a thick streak of self-hatred, past resolutions include vows to read a book a week and call our moms more — all of which we fell short of before daylight savings time. So, to shake up the New Year's resolution selection process for us all, we've created a prescriptive list of proactive goals based on the food trends you've followed most during 2024. Like a horoscope or Magic 8 Ball, read along and find the entry most applicable to your habits over the past 12 months and aim at achieving the low-stakes aspiration we believe aligns with or would complement your past years' dining habits without the anxiety of dismay.