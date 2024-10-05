11 Tips You Need For The Best Cosmopolitan Cocktails

It's 1988 and the day after the 30th Grammy Awards, a star-studded event watched by nearly 33 million. The newspapers are filled with shots documenting the world's most famous music stars mixing and mingling. Madonna's been photographed drinking a mysterious light pink cocktail throughout the evening, and it won't be long before the name "cosmopolitan" is on everyone's lips.

A decade later, HBO's "Sex and the City" brought the cosmopolitan back into the spotlight. In 2011, the International Bartender Association added the drink to its official cocktail list under the Contemporary Classics category. Like most beloved cocktails, the cosmo's history varies depending on who you ask. The earliest version appeared in the 1920s, bearing little resemblance to today's drink. Over time, the recipe evolved; however, most people agree that the modern recipe was formulated by Dale "King Cocktail" DeGroff, a legend in the mixology scene. DeGroff's upgraded cosmopolitan recipe calls for lemon-flavored vodka, Cointreau, sweetened cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice.

Throughout my extensive hospitality career, I've made countless cosmopolitans. In my early bartending days — the late 2000s — it was a rare request. Many customers felt it was a bit dated, a product of the '90s like Beanie Babies or the Macarena. However, I've noticed the cosmo making a Brendan Fraser-style comeback in recent years. I'm all for it, but it's also a cocktail that should be done justice. That's why I'm sharing my top tips for making a cosmopolitan fit for Carrie Bradshaw herself.