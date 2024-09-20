Need To Chill Your Drink Glass Fast? Try Cracking Your Ice

There's nothing worse than a refreshing drink that loses its cool before you've had time to finish it. The best way to prevent your beverage from becoming tepid too quickly is to serve it in a chilled glass, but this typically takes some planning. Fortunately, there's a shortcut for rapidly lowering the temperature of your glassware.

The go-to technique for chilling a glass quickly is to fill it with ice and water. It should only take a couple of minutes for your vessel to get sufficiently cold, and you can use this time to prepare your ingredients or to mix your drink if you're making a cocktail. However, if you want to expedite things, the trick is to crack your ice cubes first. Breaking your ice into smaller chunks increases the total surface area of ice, creating a larger area for heat transfer and allowing the water to cool faster.

There are plenty of ways to crush ice quickly without making a mess. The easiest method is to blitz your ice cubes in a blender or food processor, but you can also do it by hand. Simply fill a large, sturdy plastic bag with ice cubes and give it a few good whacks with a rolling pin. If you plan on cracking ice frequently, it might even be worth investing in a Lewis bag. A common feature in the pro bartender's toolkit, these are canvas sacks designed specifically for making crushed ice with the provided wooden mallet.