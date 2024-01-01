Why You Should Never Splurge On Top-Shelf Vodka For Your Bloody Mary

The Bloody Mary is up there with the margarita and the martini as one of those cocktails that are so popular even people who aren't cocktail enthusiasts will have heard of them before. It's revered for its uniquely bold and spicy flavors, as well as a striking blood-red color. Crafting this iconic cocktail begins with a base of vodka and tomato juice, and the complexity unfolds through a mix of spices and flavorings. These range from everyday ingredients like hot sauce and lemon juice to more adventurous options such as Worcestershire sauce and horseradish.

While the Bloody Mary is famous for its complex and spicy taste, the vodka in it plays a crucial role. The spirit's clean, neutral flavor provides a background for the cocktail's spices and seasonings to shine. It's exactly because the vodka isn't meant to draw attention to itself that you don't have to use top-shelf stuff in a Bloody Mary. All of the flavorings and spices in the cocktail will wash out the taste of the spirit, so all of the nuances provided by top-shelf vodkas will be lost and wasted.

Instead, it's better to use a lower-priced vodka and invest your savings in high-quality mix ingredients. Go for high-quality tomato juice, freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice, artisanal hot sauces, and fresh spices. They'll make a bigger difference in your Bloody Mary than the most premium vodkas!