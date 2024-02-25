Swap Cranberry Juice With Pomegranate In Your Next Cosmopolitan

The bright pink cocktail garnished with a lime wheel known as the cosmopolitan, or cosmo for short, is favored by drinkers who appreciate a sweet and tangy cocktail. Just ask all of the "Sex and the City" fans who flocked to the cocktail after Carrie Bradshaw and company were seen drinking it often on the hit HBO show in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Traditionally, it's concocted of vodka, lime juice, a bit of triple sec, and cranberry juice which gives it that bright-pink color. But why not mix things up a bit and grab a bottle of pomegranate juice for a twist?

Pomegranates and cranberries have a similar flavor profile but pomegranate juice tends to be sweeter compared to cranberry juice. Some consider cranberry juice to have a slightly bitter aftertaste that pomegranate juice lacks. This makes the ingredient swap ideal for drinkers who like a cocktail that's a bit more sweet than it is tangy. Not to mention pomegranates are loaded with antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C, and other nutrients. Maybe that'll help you feel a bit better about drinking the boozy drink. The darker color of pomegranates will also give the cocktail a dark red color rather than pink for a bolder cocktail to serve guests (or drink yourself).