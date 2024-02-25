Swap Cranberry Juice With Pomegranate In Your Next Cosmopolitan
The bright pink cocktail garnished with a lime wheel known as the cosmopolitan, or cosmo for short, is favored by drinkers who appreciate a sweet and tangy cocktail. Just ask all of the "Sex and the City" fans who flocked to the cocktail after Carrie Bradshaw and company were seen drinking it often on the hit HBO show in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Traditionally, it's concocted of vodka, lime juice, a bit of triple sec, and cranberry juice which gives it that bright-pink color. But why not mix things up a bit and grab a bottle of pomegranate juice for a twist?
Pomegranates and cranberries have a similar flavor profile but pomegranate juice tends to be sweeter compared to cranberry juice. Some consider cranberry juice to have a slightly bitter aftertaste that pomegranate juice lacks. This makes the ingredient swap ideal for drinkers who like a cocktail that's a bit more sweet than it is tangy. Not to mention pomegranates are loaded with antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C, and other nutrients. Maybe that'll help you feel a bit better about drinking the boozy drink. The darker color of pomegranates will also give the cocktail a dark red color rather than pink for a bolder cocktail to serve guests (or drink yourself).
Use unsweetened juice for a balanced pomegranate Cosmopolitan
For a pomegranate cosmo, consider unsweetened pomegranate juice because the other ingredients, like orange liqueur, already have sugar. You can also make fresh juice with its arils for a fresher taste. And if you prefer a sugary drink, some brands of pomegranate juice are sweetened by default. There are also brands of cranberry-pomegranate juice if you want a fusion of fruit flavors in the drink. Either way, you'll need 3 tablespoons each of juice and vodka, and a tablespoon each of triple sec or Cointreau and lime juice.
Considering we're already switching things up with this rendition of the drink, there are other ways to keep it going. For some texture, add a few pomegranate seeds to the cocktail glass after you pour in the booze. Instead of a lime slice to use as a garnish, use an orange slice or twist for a citrus infusion. And if you really want to finish off your pomegranate cosmo differently, consider a garnish of fresh mint or a cocktail pick loaded with lime wheels and pomegranate seeds for an elevated take. We think your guests will be quite impressed with this drink for an at-home happy hour, holiday gathering, or just to drink while you watch "Sex and the City" reruns.