11 Tips For Crunchy Homemade Pickles

When the farmers market or your garden overflows in the late summer, preserving the harvest becomes top of mind. If you've taken care to preserve summer's bounty of fresh cucumbers, it can be heartbreaking to crack open that jar of homemade pickles to be greeted by a soggy, mushy mess. Pickling is one of the best ways to preserve fruits and vegetables for long-term storage, but it sometimes seems easier to produce a jar of disappointment than to ensure your pickles are crisp. Homemade pickles can be tricky; unlike lacto-fermentation that relies on heavily salted water and time, pickling uses a balanced brine of salt, vinegar, and sugar; the second this liquid is added even the crunchiest cukes start to soften.

There is a learning curve when it comes to making crunchy homemade pickles. I spent years in my mother's kitchen, watching her carefully prepare quart jars of cucumbers harvested from our quarter-acre garden. Still, it took a long time and a lot of practice making pickles on my own to figure out the tricks that virtually guaranteed crisp pickles in every jar. Yes, occasionally I still get the limp dill spear or the soggy bread-and-butter chip, but 99% of the time, each delicious cuke turns into a sour, savory, crunchy pickle with limited drama and no great stress. Here are 10 tips to help you achieve pickle perfection.