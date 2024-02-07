Taylor Swift-Themed Bites To Snack On During The Super Bowl

This year's Super Bowl is getting an expanded viewer demographic this year: Swifties. If you're anything like us, you are familiar with football and have seen some games, but it's not the No. 1 content you look forward to watching. But when Taylor Swift is at a game, it makes things a bit more exciting and engaging for us fans. And this year, the Super Bowl is shaping up to be a little extra special for fans of Taylor, the Chiefs, the 49ers, and celebrity couple enthusiasts.

If you're hosting (or attending) a Super Bowl watch party this year and want to add some extra Swiftie flair to the affair, what better way to incorporate it than with a fun array of snacks? We've come up with a list of various Swift-themed bites you can make for your watch party, either inspired directly from foods and drinks she's been known to enjoy, or sporting clever names in their titles that you can make cute name tags for and place in front of each dish. With all these tasty treats, you can make sure to let everyone know why you're really watching.