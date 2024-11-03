The Trader Joe's Fall Product You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Just like when the leaves on the trees begin to change, you know that summer's over when the Trader Joe's aisles start to shift in color — away from its multicolored summertime items to the warm, orange, brown, and deep red shades of its fall products packaging. From pumpkin spice cold brew to apple shortbread cookies, butternut squash mac and cheese, and salted maple ice cream, every section of the Trader Joe's store transitions into autumnal colors as more items trickle in, and we fall for them every time.
Spotted as early as the first week of September, you know it's fall at Trader Joe's when the first pumpkin spice item hits the shelf and the hype-worthy juice that is jalapeño limeades start getting swapped out for apple cider. It's one of the few things that sweeten summer's end because while you might be saying goodbye to some products, you really do have so many more new ones to look forward to. And one of these fall products is what you'd be, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries
Aries are the first sign on the zodiac calendar, and you can tell. One of the most obvious ways is their competitiveness. Being the first of the zodiacs isn't enough for them — they need to be first everywhere else, too. But it also makes these signs particularly daring and bold. Aries aren't afraid to leap head-first into any new expenditure, goal, or opportunity — in fact, they often do so without thinking. While it does lead to a lot of hard-learned lessons, it also reaps some unexpected rewards, too.
Having said all of that, if the Aries were any fall product from Trader Joe's, it's only natural that they'd be the apple cider donuts — the first seasonal item spotted in 2024. While customers typically expect to see fall items appear in early September, TJ's brought out the apple cider donuts particularly early this year — with customers stumbling upon them in the bakery aisle as early as mid-August. Especially tasty when air-fried and dunked into your morning coffee, these are always a welcome appearance at TJ's, no matter how early in the season.
Taurus
While Tauruses might primarily be known for their stubbornness, a lot of people seem to forget that what might be considered their worst trait also goes hand in hand with what's considered their best. If you have a Taurus in your life, you know better than anyone how reliable, consistent, grounded, and level-headed they are. These signs are the people we all need in a crisis because they know exactly how to put things into perspective.
As such, they know how to handle the bittersweet ending of summer. While saying goodbye to sunny weather, peak-season produce, and Trader Joe's dill pickle mustard condiment, there is one thing they're looking forward to most. No, it's not the pumpkin spice lattes or warm apple cider (although those are on the list, too) — it's soup season. That's why, if the Taurus were any Trader Joe's fall product, they'd be the Autumnal Harvest Soup.
While there are cultures that eat soup on the hottest summer days, at Trader Joe's, soup season is primarily reserved for the fall and winter — and when that summer nostalgia begins to creep up, nothing will put the good things into perspective like a bowl of TJ's Autumnal Harvest Soup.
Gemini
Despite what some people might assume, Geminis are wonderful people. These signs are social butterflies, and they thrive in social situations where they can bounce from one conversation and person to the next. Their extreme curiosity lends itself to a multitude of hobbies and side hustles, which is the actual reason they're represented by twins and not because of any split personality or two-faced behavior. Now that we've established the Gemini rumors aren't true, we can reveal which Trader Joe's fall product they'd be.
Geminis would have to be a fall Trader Joe's product that also benefits from having a clone of itself to assist with their packed schedule. The only way they'd ever be multitasking at different places simultaneously is if they could split themselves in half, which is why Geminis would be Trader Joe's pumpkin bagels, just for the simple fact that you can slice them in half.
While some might prefer a butterfly cut, others opt for cutting their bagel right down the middle. This opens your bagel up to many possibilities — you could make a sandwich or try a different spread on each half, so Geminis don't need to choose between one thing.
Cancer
Of all the zodiac signs, Cancers undoubtedly get the title for being creatures of comfort. Like the true crabs they are, these signs feel most at home inside of their shells — and they put a lot of effort into the spaces they call home, which is good because they hardly ever leave them. When given the choice between staying in and going out, they're almost always going to choose the former. While that doesn't mean they're not open to hosting people at home, it does mean that they're cooking or ordering in more often than not.
No sign appreciates a home-cooked meal like a Cancer does, and while Trader Joe's is better known for its frozen foods, it does have plenty of offerings that live up to the feeling. But, considering that Cancers are all about keeping things comfy, the Trader Joe's fall item they'd be has to be one that's considered a comfort food in its own right: butternut squash mac and cheese. By taking a traditional béchamel sauce and combining it with pureed butternut squash, this seasonal Trader Joe's item takes a comforting meal to the next level with one of the best pumpkin alternatives.
Leo
Seeing as Leos are born between late July and mid-August and the summer babies of the zodiac, they probably have the hardest time letting summer go. These signs are ruled by the sun, and they thrive in it. To them, the summer is like having a spotlight shining on them for three months out of the year — and they take full advantage of it. Leos love being the center of attention, and they really believe in living life to the fullest. But, what's really special about these signs is that they bring sunny energy all year long.
Naturally, so does the fall Trader Joe's product Leos would be — one that keeps the summer energy flowing, just with a bit of autumnal flare: the Fall Harvest Salsa. Paired with a bag of leaf-shaped corn tortilla chips, summer doesn't really have to end — at least not mentally.
Made from a blend of fire-roasted tomatillos, honey-roasted heirloom pumpkin, and butternut squash and balanced with spicy jalapeños and sweet apples, this salsa is a go-to Trader Joe's dip that brings the best of both seasons together.
Virgo
Virgos are the type A personalities that every friend group needs to function. If it weren't for them, not a single plan would make it out of the group chat. It's kind of their superpower, even if it can be a tad overbearing at times. These signs just know that the greatest recipe for a good time is a bit of organized chaos (emphasis on organized) and pre-planning, and they love to be the people who make it all happen. In fact, it's the same reason why they're so productive in their own lives.
The Virgo's need for order feeds directly into their ability to get things done. In their eyes, everything is a small step towards something greater, including what they eat. In fact, of all the signs in the zodiac, the Virgo is the most susceptible to building nutritious habits. That's why, if Virgos were any of the fall products from Trader Joe's, they'd be a savory option. Despite being associated with sweets, enjoying the flavors of fall doesn't have to call for a toothache — nor do you have to feel like you're sacrificing anything doing so, especially not with Trader Joe's savory squash pastry bites.
In second place on Tasting Table's ranking of Trader Joe's fall 2024 items, the savory squash bites are rich, buttery, earthy, cheesy — and anything but sweet. Plus, they heat up in your air fryer in minutes, so Virgos can get back to knocking things off their to-do list.
Libra
Made apparent in the fact that they're represented by a scale — notably the only non-living item of all the zodiacs — Libras have an obsession with balance. It's part of why they're recognized as the most aesthetic of the signs. From art to design and fashion to decor, Libras are the sign to call when you need a hand in anything regarding style or beauty because they can easily recognize symmetry. But they are hardly as superficial as they sound.
While, yes, Libras do have an appreciation for beauty that lends them well in their careers, their obsession with balance also bleeds into their personal lives — and their relationships especially. These signs seek companionship, finding the most internal balance through their partnerships. That's why, if this sign were any Trader Joe's fall item, they'd not be only artsy but best served in a classic wine and cheese pairing. That's right, if the Libra were any fall item from Trader Joe's, they'd be the seasonal Dearly Beloved red wine.
The Dearly Beloved red wine comes in a bottle adorned with the iconic Dia de Los Muertos calavera — the artistically animated skulls most recognizable to the Mexican holiday. Paired with a seasonal Trader Joe's cheese, such as the White Stilton with apple and pear or the creamy Toscano, these signs will have met their TJ's match.
Scorpio
Born in late October to late November, no sign is more connected to the spooky season than the Scorpio. These signs aren't afraid of anything. In fact, most of the things that scare others only draw them in more — and no sign is more notorious for their association with cults or serial killers (including the likes of Swami Premananda and Charles Manson). It's no wonder Scorpios are attributed with an affection for danger and darkness.
Fortunately, the fall Trader Joe's item they'd be is not scary, though it would have to be something that can be handed out to trick-or-treaters as Scorpios' birthdays overlap with Halloween. But it can't be just good — it has to be wicked good. With that line of thinking, the Trader Joe's Wicked Good Mini Chocolate Bars are the obvious choice for Scorpios.
Not only are they coated in rich milk chocolate, but they're made for handing out to trick-or-treaters — that is, if you can resist eating them all yourself. It comes in four flavors, including chewy caramel and fluffy nougat; these mini bars will give the best Halloween candies a run for their money.
Sagittarius
There's really not much bad you can say about the Sagittarius — unless you believe in toxic positivity. These signs are relentlessly optimistic, and while it might get on some people's nerves, it can also be refreshing. Sagittariuses are generally open to life changes and opportunities. Good or bad, these signs find the lesson in every situation. This makes them particularly confident, too, leading them to set goals most people might not even consider possible — but it also drives their wanderlust, as is seen in their persistent desire to see the world.
Considered the adventurer of the zodiac and represented by the archer, these signs view life as a quest for knowledge. They only want to expand their understanding, and they'll travel far and wide to do so. For that reason, if Sagittariuses were any fall item from Trader Joe's, they'd be one that brings another, far-off part of the world to the store — or, more specifically, the frozen aisle — with a characteristically American fall spin. Look no further than the golden and flaky mini spicy pumpkin samosas.
Enjoyed with a side of hot and sweet pepper jelly (which should conveniently be stored above them in-store, as all condiments are in the TJ's frozen section), the mini spicy pumpkin samosas bring a piece of India straight to these sign's freezers. That should save them some airfare.
Capricorn
Of all the zodiac signs, Capricorns easily win the title of being the "workaholics." These signs are responsible and goal-driven, with a resilience and focus that is simply unmatched. Capricorns are not ones to become sidetracked or distracted — not even by their own success. You see, rather than celebrating or basking in the fruits of their labor, the Capricorn simply moves right on to the next goal. It's all about the climb for these signs — that much is made clear by the fact they're not only represented by sea goats but associated with the knees.
Even with all of their inherent drive, the Capricorn is going to need some serious caffeine to get to where they're going. Fortunately, the Trader Joe's fall product that they'd be can help them with that — and serve as a well-deserved treat. That's right, if the Capricorn were any Trader Joe's fall item, they'd be the pumpkin spice cold brew. In this concentrate cold steeped, Arabica beans are blended with classic pumpkin spice flavors of cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg and rounded out with a touch of orange peel for an instant, iced pumpkin spice latte from home (or the office).
Poured over ice and dashed with a bit of Trader Joe's pumpkin oat beverage, the pumpkin spice cold brew is just the burst of caffeine and fall flavor these signs need to achieve everything they set out to. Although, they likely would have either way.
Aquarius
If you asked someone to describe the Aquarius, the first word that would likely come to mind is "unique." And there's nothing that these signs value more than their individuality — something they make apparent through everything they do, be it their style or their opinions — and if that makes them somewhat "different," then so be it. Seeing as these signs are the trendsetters of the zodiac, it won't be long until everyone is dressing and acting like them anyway. By then, though, they'll have moved on to something more interesting.
All of that being said, if the Aquarius were any Trader Joe's fall item, they'd have to be one that stands apart from the rest — because these signs sure aren't afraid to. The fall item the Aquarius would be is none other than the sweet cinnamon-filled Korean pancakes. These sweet pancakes are known in Korea as hotteok and are frequently enjoyed from street stands in Seoul. At Trader Joe's frozen aisle, they sure stand out among the rest of the foods, even if you don't get a whiff of their warm, cinnamon-sugar aroma when you pass by. Served warm with a scoop of TJ's pumpkin ice cream, there's truly nothing else like it.
Pisces
Pisces have one thing that no other sign does — and that's imagination. While they are easily distracted and are usually daydreaming or in their own worlds, it's something that sets them apart from all the other zodiacs. It's the reason why they're so creative and artistic, but it's also why they tend to be extremely open-minded and accepting. Still, this sign's real superpower is one you likely wouldn't pick up on just by observing them because, in most instances, their personalities adapt to match whoever they're around. While that might not sound like a good thing, it's powerful because it gives them the ability to connect with just about anyone.
Now, knowing all that, the Trader Joe's fall item this sign would be is one that also gets along with everyone — and everything. It's also an ingredient that will give Pisces full creative reign to make anything into a fall treat: pumpkin pie spice. Made from cinnamon, ginger, citrus, nutmeg, cloves, and a dash of black pepper, the pumpkin pie spice is just one of many Trader Joe's seasoning blends. But it's the only fall one. Use as instructed in pumpkin pie or sprinkled over everything from granola to potatoes, these signs will have free reign to explore all of their wildest pumpkin spice dreams.