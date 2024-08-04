20 Best Cocktail Recipes That Will Impress Your Guests
There are ordinary cocktails and extraordinary ones, the latter showcasing creativity, unique ingredients, fresh fruits, seasonal themes, and artful presentations. We embrace them all in this collection of Tasting Table's best cocktail creations. They bring the skills of our recipe developers straight into your home, offering new ideas, playful approaches, and expert guidance on easily implementing the techniques with your own two hands.
Some of these cocktail recipes are quick and easy, even incorporating standard cocktail mixes or syrups, or reinventing the classics we all love. Even so, there's aways a twist, a tweak, or a downright departure from the status quo. Other recipes either inch or leap into uncharted territory, conceived in the brilliance of our cocktail masterminds. Get ready to embrace sweet, savory, sassy, and seasonal cocktail ingredients, ranging from miso to lychee, olive brine, absinthe, passionfruit, pistachios, Everclear, and even activated charcoal.
Liqueurs are nothing new in cocktails, but you'll get fresh inspiration and sweet success from the likes of elderflower, coffee, pistachio, and black currant liqueurs. With these 20 recipes, you'll even learn how to butter-wash bourbon, create a homemade passion fruit purée, and make your own limoncello from scratch.
Classic Lychee Martini
Lychees take center stage in this elegant Martini cocktail, created by recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. To the uninitiated, lychees are bumpy-skinned, red-cloaked tropical fruits with pristine white flesh that's sweet and sleek. This Classic Lychee Martini goes all in with canned lychees, lychee juice, and a skewered lychee cocktail garnish. Fresh lychees are hard to come by in many parts of America, but if you can find them, Morone mentions making a homemade simple syrup flavored by fresh lychee fruits. This cocktail is stirred, not shaken, to avoid diluting that luscious lychee flavor.
Pornstar Martini Cocktail
Passion fruit stars in this bold and playful drink, aptly named the Pornstar Martini Cocktail. In recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's rendition of this famously sweet drink, the usual sugar gets sidelined by lime juice, adding some sour to the sweet. Passion fruit liqueur brings plenty of fruity flavor, joined by vanilla vodka and passion fruit purée, which you can buy frozen or make yourself with guidance from McGlinn. You'll also need some dry sparkling wine for sidecar palate cleansing. Garnish your cheeky Pornstar Martini with a slice of fresh passion fruit, pulp included.
Classic Colorado Bulldog Cocktail
Don't let the name fool you here. This is one of those non-fussy cocktails you try on a whim but totally fall in love with. It's Tasting Table's take on the Classic Colorado Bulldog Cocktail, created by Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. What makes this drink stand out is its uncanny resemblance to the childhood favorite ice cream soda — but with a grown-up boozy twist. The creamy, rich flavor comes from coffee liqueur, vanilla vodka, and cola, accentuated by a heavy cream topping. Serve it as a dessert cocktail, or pair it with chocolate cake. Morone also offers ideas for a non-alcoholic version.
White Linen Cocktail
Fans of floral gin-based sipping get a special treat with this White Linen Cocktail recipe developed by Michelle McGlinn, which features classic ingredients such as cucumbers, elderflower liqueur, gin, and bubbly soda water. Limes take the place of lemons for some tarty panache. You'll be muddling the cucumbers into a cocktail shaker with simple syrup, rather than directly into the glass as when muddling mint in a Mojito. After all, you don't want cucumber chunks bobbing and weaving in your easy, breezy White Linen Cocktail. You do, however, want that aromatic cucumber liquid mixing and mingling with the elderflower liqueur.
Classic Sazerac Cocktail
Nothing evokes the liquid spirit of New Orleans like a jazzy, absinthe-rinsed Sazerac cocktail. Purists stand firm on historic ingredient requirements, and this Classic Sazerac Cocktail recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina largely does the same. However, the rye whiskey that's common today was originally Cognac, so Musgrave discusses options for using rye, Cognac, or even bourbon. She also shares some less-expensive substitutes for absinthe, which is used only (but crucially) for rinsing the glass. In addition, you'll need Peychaud's bitters and a cube or teaspoon of sugar.
Easy Dirty Martini
Ordering a Dirty Martini may feel risqué, but we all know it's anything but that. It's just deliciously tangy, per the savory infusion of olive juice. This Easy Dirty Martini recipe from developer Molly Pisula of Vanilla Bean Cuisine is exactly how it sounds — a super-quick, three-ingredient way to get down and dirty with at-home Martinis. Olive brine goes into the Martini alongside vermouth and gin, but save some love for the olives themselves, as they create the iconic Martini presentation, skewered and slanted into the glass. Pisula also brings some briny flavoring tips for customizing your Martini.
Luxe Pistachio Martini
As if classic Martinis aren't upper-crust enough, recipe creator Ksenia Prints of At The Immigrant's Table raises the Martini bar with an actual pistachio crust. This Luxe Pistachio Martini recipe makes creative use of shelled pistachios, which get crushed, ground, and powdered, then brushed and dipped artistically onto the outer rim of your pre-chilled Martini glass. That's not the only pistachio passion in play; this Martini also features pistachio liqueur and pistachio spread, along with some vodka and whipping cream. Still want more love from the pale green nut queens? Try serving this Martini with pistachio and feta cheese dip.
Simple And Strong Long Island Iced Tea
In a nod to college days nostalgia, cocktail creator Michelle McGlinn shares this Simple and Strong Long Island Iced Tea recipe. It honors the classic LIIT cocktail, bringing together iconic "clear club" spirits: vodka, gin, light rum, and blanco (white) tequila. Cola and triple sec sweeten things up a bit, but honey is the unexpected smooth operator, here. McGlinn also opts for lemon juice rather than pre-made sour mix. To the uninitiated, it's worth mentioning that there's no actual tea involved in a LIIT, this one included.
Vodka Martini With A Twist
Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating brings us this Vodka Martini With A Twist, honoring the timeless mixture of vodka, vermouth, and ice. The "twist" part comes from a curly-q of snazzy lemon peel twisting itself onto and inside the Martini glass. Choosing the vodka is personal, but some vodkas do pair especially well with vermouth for tasty Martinis. As for the shaken or stirred debate, this approach employs the cocktail shaker for a chilly, slightly tempered vodka Martini. Low-brow hint: Ditch the cocktail shaker for a humble lidded mason jar.
Extra Spooky Corpse Reviver Cocktail
One of the world's most uniquely named cocktails, the Corpse Reviver typically targets boozy revelers carrying morning after hangovers. It's been through two renditions over the decades, but Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn deepens the mystique with her own Extra Spooky Corpse Reviver Cocktail. It links more closely with goblins and graveyard ghosts, hinting that ghoulish spirits themselves perk up when imbibing this super-strong, sweet, and fruity elixir. It retains some crucial elements of Reviver Number 2, including Lillet Blanc and absinthe, but pays homage to darkness with black currant liqueur and food-grade activated charcoal, which gives it a black hue.
Classic Cosmopolitan Cocktail
Tasting Table recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply brings us this recipe for a Classic Cosmopolitan Cocktail, extolling the unmistakable virtues of "the original pink drink." And pink it truly is, thanks to the brilliant hue of cranberry juice. Dalton's rendition eschews plain vodka in favor of a citrus-flavored vodka, joined by fresh lime juice and Cointreau and then garnished with an orange peel twist. She also offers some handy tips for creating that signature curly citrus zest donning many a Cosmopolitan cocktail.
Homemade Crema Di Limoncello
Thanks to Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's homemade Crema di Limoncello recipe, you can create a sweet, fruity, and creamy rendition of the classic Italian liqueur. This limoncello stars the high-proof Everclear grain alcohol, though a less potent vodka can also suffice. To get that pucker-perfect lemony flavor, you'll be steeping the alcohol in lemon peels for one to four weeks — so plan ahead. When limoncello-making day arrives, it takes only five minutes to whip up the accompanying cream-based simple syrup. This homemade limoncello lasts up to a year in the freezer.
Grave Digger Halloween Cocktail
In the same vein as Tasting Table's Extra Spooky Corpse Reviver cocktail, this cantankerous concoction injects new thrills into chilly autumn nights. Created by recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At The Immigrant's Table, our Grave Digger Halloween Cocktail is more spicy than fruity, leaning into distinct flavor notes from smoky mezcal and tangy ginger beer. You'll also be adding depth with non-alcoholic apple cider, and jazzing things back up with a splash of lemon juice, orange liqueur, and optional grapefruit bitters. Save some creativity for the garnish and graveyard accompaniments: Think wiggly edible gummy worms and a sliced apple, for starters.
Miso Cider Spritz Thanksgiving Cocktail
Alternatives to sugary sweet cocktails do exist, most widely recognized in savory Bloody Marys, smoky bourbon concoctions, and Dirty Martinis. But the newest savory cocktail kids feature the distinct umami flavors of miso soybean paste. The somewhat unusual cocktail ingredient is having its heyday in this Miso Cider Spritz Thanksgiving Cocktail from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. You'll be butter-washing brandy with miso ahead of time, a process that's clearly explained by McGlinn, then stirring in Prosecco and apple cider. She also offers options for swap-in spirits and compatible savory garnishes.
Cranberry Orange Crush Cocktail
Like other intriguing cocktails in our Tasting Table roundup, this Cranberry Orange Crush Cocktail conjures the crispness of autumn air and changing seasons. That's no surprise, as it features a quintessential fall harvest ingredient: fresh cranberries. Recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At The Immigrant's Table goes easy on us, with the primary cranberry flavor coming from juice, and the fresh red berries serving as a garnish, joined by sprigs of aromatic rosemary. You'll also be stirring in some citrus bliss with freshly squeezed orange juice, orange liqueur, and vodka.
Boozy Apple Cider For Thanksgiving
You can certainly make this cocktail any time, but recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At The Immigrant's Table gifted us with a special Thanksgiving nod. Aptly named the Boozy Apple Cider For Thanksgiving, it features some seasonal favorites like sparkling cider, unsweetened fresh-squeezed apple juice (if available), and your favorite whiskey. A sweet cinnamon-dusted rim completes the autumn theme, while earthy garnishes bring satisfying holiday warmth. You'll be sipping this infused cider through a layer of floating star anise, sliced apples, and lemon slices.
Elderflower Pear Martini Cocktail
In another uniquely customized Martini creation, this one springs from the imagination of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry. Her Elderflower Pear Martini Cocktail carries an "anything goes" attitude, while still employing the tried-and-true basics of gin or vodka served in a Martini glass. However, it's far from ordinary, calling for pear-flavored vodka and elderflower liqueur. If preferred, swap out the vodka for pear-flavored gin. Then there's more fruity goodness from pear nectar, lemon juice, and a fresh pear slice garnish.
Vampire's Kiss Halloween Cocktail
Never has the color red looked more deliciously decadent than in this Vampire's Kiss Halloween Cocktail, created for the spooky season by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. You'll be savoring fruity and citric flavors from raspberry jam, raspberry liqueur, and lemon juice, with some fizzy fun from club soda. An evocative well of black liquid accentuates the vampire motif, but don't worry. It's just vodka dyed with black food coloring, poured gently over the other liquids and rimmed by a raspberry jam mixture. This sweet concoction can be garnished with decorations like gummy vampire fangs to further the spooky theme, or adapted for year-round enjoyment by omitting the black food coloring.
Spiced Rum Cake Holiday Cocktail
In another festive liquid treat from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, this Spiced Rum Cake Holiday Cocktail pays respects to the winter season. There's no baking involved in this drinkable rendition of iconic rum cake, though it still bears the nutty and vanilla tones of its baked good counterpart. The rum is spiced, the liqueur is flavored with allspice berries, and roasted almond bitters complete the warm and fuzzy holiday aura. Pair this cocktail with desserts, or serve with brunch favorites like waffles and French toast.
Bright And Floral French Blonde Cocktail
Tasting Table recipe creator Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry lightens the mood with this easy, breezy, gin-based Bright and Floral French Blonde Cocktail. Though Taylor Swift is known to embrace a French Blonde concoction from time to time, the star of Rye's rendition is a gin-enhancing French tonic wine known as Lillet Blanc. Botanical notes carry through every sip, elevated by elderflower liqueur and counterbalanced with grapefruit juice and citrus bitters. Serve with a pre-dinner charcuterie board or light after-meal dessert.