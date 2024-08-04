20 Best Cocktail Recipes That Will Impress Your Guests

There are ordinary cocktails and extraordinary ones, the latter showcasing creativity, unique ingredients, fresh fruits, seasonal themes, and artful presentations. We embrace them all in this collection of Tasting Table's best cocktail creations. They bring the skills of our recipe developers straight into your home, offering new ideas, playful approaches, and expert guidance on easily implementing the techniques with your own two hands.

Some of these cocktail recipes are quick and easy, even incorporating standard cocktail mixes or syrups, or reinventing the classics we all love. Even so, there's aways a twist, a tweak, or a downright departure from the status quo. Other recipes either inch or leap into uncharted territory, conceived in the brilliance of our cocktail masterminds. Get ready to embrace sweet, savory, sassy, and seasonal cocktail ingredients, ranging from miso to lychee, olive brine, absinthe, passionfruit, pistachios, Everclear, and even activated charcoal.

Liqueurs are nothing new in cocktails, but you'll get fresh inspiration and sweet success from the likes of elderflower, coffee, pistachio, and black currant liqueurs. With these 20 recipes, you'll even learn how to butter-wash bourbon, create a homemade passion fruit purée, and make your own limoncello from scratch.