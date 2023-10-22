Extra Spooky Corpse Reviver Cocktail Recipe

It's October 31 and the winds of Halloween night blow crisply through the air, raising the hairs on your neck. You hear a faint howling echo in the distance as the full moon shines eerily above. A chill runs through your spine as you pass an empty graveyard, which feels darker and more ominous than usual on this particular night. Just as you're walking away, you notice something out of the corner of your eye. Was that... a hand?

Though a classic Corpse Reviver cocktail is meant for reviving hungover humans, on Halloween night this cocktail serves the ghouls, spirits, and ghosts of the graveyard. In this recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn riffs the classic Reviver No. 2 — a mix of Lillet blanc, gin, triple sec, absinthe, and lemon — and turns it into a spooky, swirling, night-sky shaded cocktail. Keeping the bright Lillet blanc and hint of absinthe, this cocktail otherwise features black currant liqueur and activated charcoal. It's sweet and almost fruity, but don't let that fool you: This cocktail is strong. Strong enough, even, to be a real corpse reviver.