Spiced Rum Cake Holiday Cocktail Recipe

The holiday season is celebrated so differently across the globe, and yet, almost every culture has a dessert (or two, or three) to celebrate the season with. Rum cakes might not necessarily register as a holiday dessert in America, but in places like the Caribbean or Britain, rum cakes are a sign of the season. The moist, spongy cakes have a long history beginning in Britain, where a similar dish called figgy pudding was born.

When people in Britain started moving towards the Caribbean they took the figgy pudding with them, soon to find that the hot climate affected their version of the cake. Alcohol was added to preserve the cake, and believe it or not, that spirit was rum. Rum cakes are exceptionally moist vanilla cakes with a nutty exterior and a faint flavor of spiced rum. They're even better in liquid form, as shared by developer Michelle McGlinn below. Using spiced rum, allspice dram, and almond bitters, this boozy recipe captures the essence of a rum cake and the spirit of the season all in one. It's a smooth, strong sipper that any lover of Old Fashioneds or Manhattans should enjoy.