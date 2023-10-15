Vampire's Kiss Halloween Cocktail Recipe

Whether you plan to man your home's trick-or-treat station solo or you're hosting a Halloween party for friends, you're going to want something properly thematic to sip on (you know, a true Halloween cocktail). Even better if that somethin' somethin' features a little bit of alcohol to help carry you through the night. This delightfully spooky vampire's kiss cocktail couldn't be more perfect for the occasion; its light, fruity flavor with notes of raspberry and lemon will have you going back for seconds or thirds.

"This drink looks so cool and fun," says recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. "I actually had no idea the colors would separate like they did the first time I tried to make this. I thought the black would swirl in, but the way they completely separate is awesome. Also, it doesn't just look cool, it is really delicious. You could make this all year round by just not dying the vodka black."