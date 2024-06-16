18 Savory Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Your Butter

Butter is so versatile and creamy that it gives whatever it touches an instant flavor boost. Indeed, it is such a perfect food that one might wish that it came in more flavors. But while you might not be able to find a range of different butter flavors at the grocery store — at least not like ice cream or chips — there is nothing stopping you from creating your own flavored butter at home, using whichever ingredients strike your fancy. Just be sure to refrigerate your butter after you make it, or you'll end up with a product that melts too soon for comfort.

In fact, there is a name for this concoction. It is typically referred to as compound butter and is made by introducing a new ingredient into the butter and mixing it until it becomes smooth and uniform. Herb-infused butter, for instance, is a popular choice, with combinations like rosemary and thyme or parsley and chives offering fresh, aromatic notes that can elevate grilled meats. Likewise, garlic butter can turn a plain loaf of bread into a meal unto itself. Sweet items can also successfully be mixed into butter, but in our below list of ingredients we think you should be adding to your butter, we're going to stick to savory applications.