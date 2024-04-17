14 Sweet Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Your Butter

Have you ever experienced the joy and tastiness of compound butter? If your answer is no, you might be surprised to learn that there's a good chance you've eaten some without even realizing it. Compound butter simply means butter mixed with one or more additional ingredients — so, if you've ever had garlic butter, honey butter, or some fancy-schmancy herbed butter at a steakhouse, then yes, you've eaten compound butter. This infused fat offers a great way to enhance recipes with extra flavor, and making great compound butter at home is a breeze.

Most people think of savory ingredients like garlic, spices, and herbs when it comes to compound butter, but the beauty of butter is that there are plenty of sweet ingredients you can add to it, too. After all, butter is a key baking ingredient, but you can mix and match sweet and savory, as well. Use vanilla beans to elevate butter for a unique take on roasted veggies, for example. Or combine sweetened espresso with butter for the ultimate upgrade to a fresh, flaky croissant. When peach jelly is mixed with butter, it leads to a breakfast spread you won't soon forget. Not convinced yet? We've got 14 incredible sweet ingredients to add to butter to get you started.