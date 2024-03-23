The Combo Of Sorghum And Butter Makes For Extra Decadent Biscuits

There's a sweet syrup used in many Southern kitchens you might be missing out on. Made from the gluten-free American-grown grain of the same name, sorghum syrup has a complex flavor with notes of mineral and dark caramel-like molasses but without the bitterness. Sometimes referred to as the maple syrup of the American South, sorghum syrup gets drizzled on cornbread and all manner of baked goods for those who love sweets. Whipped together with butter, sorghum syrup is the ultimate upgrade to honey butter for biscuits: a toasty sweet slather you should try.

Technically a grass and not a grain, sorghum is a staple crop across the United States used in planting rotation with grains. The seeds can be milled into flour that can be used in gluten-free baking, or they can be used whole like wheat berries in grain bowls. To make the syrup, the stalks are crushed, and the liquid is boiled down into a dark, sticky liquid that retains many of the minerals from the plant, including iron and potassium.