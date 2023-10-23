Tea Is The Underrated Ingredient That Can Elevate Compound Butter

Compound butter is all about creativity. Softened butter blended with sweet, savory, spicy, or zesty ingredients can hit a lot of notes your taste buds will love, but if you haven't tried a version of this spread infused with the herbs, florals, and spices of tea, you are missing out. Tea may not be your first thought for a compound butter, but because teas hit a spectrum of flavors, they can make for an amazing option.

If you choose a minimalist approach, all that is required to make this compound butter is a little bit of your desired tea brewed to the strength you like, along with some loose tea, ground up and mixed in with your dairy to create a butter with tea influences. However, if you like your tea a little on the sweet or citrusy side, you could add in some honey and lemon zest that could be used for everything your toast to chicken or steak. But how do you decide what type of tea to add to your butter?