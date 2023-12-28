Martha Stewart's Cranberry Butter Is Only 2 Simple Ingredients

One of the most traditional holiday dishes is cranberry sauce, and it's easy to end up with leftovers. If you find yourself with a bunch of leftover cranberry sauce that you don't know what to do with, Martha Stewart has a solution for you: cranberry butter. All you need is cranberry sauce and unsalted butter as well as a food processor (although a blender may work in a pinch).

Here's all you have to do: Combine three sticks of room-temperature unsalted butter and 1½ cups of cranberry sauce and pulse in the food processor until smooth. If you don't want to make as much, you can adjust the amount — the ratio to remember is ½ cup of cranberry sauce per one stick of butter. The end result is a deliciously tart and creamy flavored butter that is sure to impress your dinner guests — after all, not many people will likely have even heard of cranberry butter.

Plus, it's also pretty to look at thanks to its pinkish-red color. Stewart suggests putting the cranberry butter into decorative bowls so that it also serves as a showpiece on the dinner table. It's such a delicious addition to a meal that you may be tempted to buy extra cranberry sauce ahead of the holidays just to include cranberry butter in the feast. But really, the tasty butter can be enjoyed at any time and on any number of food items.