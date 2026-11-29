One of the most appealing aspects of fast food restaurants is the uniformity. From one restaurant, one town, even one state to the next, the sandwich you order will come out looking just about the same. Cross that reliability with the unlimited access to information that we all have now, though, and suddenly there are endless ideas for how to optimize those fast food favorites. And that applies to a certain chicken sandwich from McDonald's, too.

McDonald's has a few flagship chicken sandwiches across its tens of thousands of locations around the world. In the U.S., those are the McCrispy and the McChicken. Straight off the menu board, the McChicken fits the standard fast food chicken sandwich recipe perfectly. It's a fried chicken patty on a toasted bun with a smear of mayonnaise and a handful of shredded iceberg lettuce, which is about as classic as it gets. Now, classic isn't bad; after all, the McChicken came in a respectable fourth place out of 11 in our ranking of every McDonald's chicken item. But with all of the inquisitive and creative Mickey D's customers in the world, there are certainly a few worthy ideas for how to order a better sandwich.

Not every one of these suggestions will be a good fit for every palate. With as many people as there are eating McChickens, there are bound to be some pretty wild secret-menu suggestions that come out. Perusing this list, though, just about everyone should find at least one or two tips that make their next order better (or at least more memorable).