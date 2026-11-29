5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best McChicken Sandwich At McDonald's
One of the most appealing aspects of fast food restaurants is the uniformity. From one restaurant, one town, even one state to the next, the sandwich you order will come out looking just about the same. Cross that reliability with the unlimited access to information that we all have now, though, and suddenly there are endless ideas for how to optimize those fast food favorites. And that applies to a certain chicken sandwich from McDonald's, too.
McDonald's has a few flagship chicken sandwiches across its tens of thousands of locations around the world. In the U.S., those are the McCrispy and the McChicken. Straight off the menu board, the McChicken fits the standard fast food chicken sandwich recipe perfectly. It's a fried chicken patty on a toasted bun with a smear of mayonnaise and a handful of shredded iceberg lettuce, which is about as classic as it gets. Now, classic isn't bad; after all, the McChicken came in a respectable fourth place out of 11 in our ranking of every McDonald's chicken item. But with all of the inquisitive and creative Mickey D's customers in the world, there are certainly a few worthy ideas for how to order a better sandwich.
Not every one of these suggestions will be a good fit for every palate. With as many people as there are eating McChickens, there are bound to be some pretty wild secret-menu suggestions that come out. Perusing this list, though, just about everyone should find at least one or two tips that make their next order better (or at least more memorable).
Smother it with Sweet 'n Sour sauce instead
One of the simplest ways to customize a sandwich like this is to just switch up the sauce. One popular trick is to top the McChicken with Sweet 'n Sour Sauce instead of the traditional mayonnaise. There is something to be said for the reliability of lettuce and mayo, but there is also no arguing with the fact that using Sweet 'n Sour gives the sandwich a huge flavor boost.
This is not a change that you are going to receive right from the window, but the amount of work required is pretty minimal. All you have to do is order your sandwich without mayonnaise and request one or two packets of sweet and sour dipping sauce on the side, depending on how saucy you like your sandwiches. You can either drizzle the sauce over the top or toss the patty in it for more complete coverage. Either way, that McChicken takes on a whole new character with a much punchier flavor.
There is, of course, no reason that this trick should be limited to just the chain's Sweet 'n Sour Sauce. McDonald's has lots of dipping sauces, and pretty much all of them could be used in this same way. A barbecue McChicken would be delicious, as would one coated in honey mustard. The Spicy Buffalo is McDonald's best dipping sauce, and few people would need to be convinced that a Buffalo-sauced McChicken would make for a much better version of the sandwich.
Order it Norwegian style for more toppings
McDonald's restaurants in Norway have an item called the Chicken McFeast, which is quite the deluxe chicken sandwich. Unlike the two flagship chicken options at U.S. restaurants, this one comes loaded with all kinds of different toppings and sauces. The Chicken McFeast isn't an option directly in the States, but you can order a McChicken Norwegian-style and get pretty close to the real thing.
To make this change, you'll want to take the standard McChicken and add ketchup, mustard, tomato, onion, pickles, and cheese. That covers everything except the signature McFeast Sauce. This is a creamy sauce made with mustard flour and lemon juice that unfortunately is only available in certain markets. The Norwegian chicken sandwich doesn't come with mayonnaise, though, so leaving that on the McChicken will provide a similarly creamy accompaniment.
Just as with the sauces, you don't need to feel limited by the topping complement of the Chicken McFeast either. Bacon is another popular McChicken addition, and it's certainly difficult to argue with the extra flavor added by a few slices of salty, crispy pork. This comes at a cost, however, as those two half strips of bacon can come with a price tag of over $2, depending on the restaurant. Many of these additions will require shelling out a bit more money, but for more than a few customers, it's a worthy trade-off to make their McChicken that much better.
Double the chicken
For McChicken lovers that find the sandwich to be a bit on the small side, an easy way to make it more filling is to double the quantity of chicken. Ordering a double-patty McChicken is incredibly simple, requiring nothing more than asking for it at the drive-thru window or selecting an extra patty under the order customization options in the app. This trick does come with a charge, but depending on the location, that extra patty can run less than $1.
In addition to making the sandwich much heartier, this customization also opens the door to a number of different international McChicken styles. Double chicken sandwiches may not be particularly common in the U.S., but they certainly are abroad (though they're generally called chicken "burgers" elsewhere in the world).
With the double patty, one can order a McChicken French-style, for example, by replacing the mayonnaise with a combination of ketchup and ranch dressing. The Italian-style McChicken is another double-patty offering, but this time with cheese, barbecue sauce, and crispy onions. For a German-style McChicken order, the mayonnaise should be skipped, and a side of the chain's Creamy Chili Sauce added. With this smeared across the double chicken sandwich, you've turned the McChicken into a decent imitation of its Continental cousin. Or, you can skip all those fancy European stylings and just enjoy the all-American double McChicken with mayo and lettuce.
Try it well-done
Anytime you order a chicken item at a restaurant, you probably expect that, for safety reasons, the protein will arrive cooked well-done, even if those words are never spoken. At McDonald's, though, this phrase apparently means more than just the internal temperature at which the protein is cooked. It is also a common trick that customers like to use in order to ensure that their food is made-to-order.
Technically, the "well-done" request is instructing the cooks to give that McChicken patty a little bit longer in the fryer. As a result, the chicken is likely to come out a little bit darker and a little bit crispier. But the real reason that Golden Arches fans order this way is typically more focused on the freshness of the food, as it's not going to be sitting out in the open like it might for another customer. Any time a special request is made on an order, you can be sure that your food was made specifically for you, so any of the ordering tricks on this list should do the same. As such, you should probably only use the "well-done" request if you are actually looking for things to be a little bit extra crisp.
Just know some employees have shared their dislike over hearing this request. "These are annoying orders," one such voice shares on Reddit. "Slows my kitchen down." Obviously, if you are actually looking to order the crispiest fries at McDonald's — or the crispiest McChicken — the "well-done" request will do the job. If you just want to ensure that your food is made specially for you, though, consider using one of these other ordering tricks instead.
Combine it with a burger
The final suggestion on this list will certainly be the most niche. Above are many McChicken ordering tricks that are highly customizable to match many different palates. This last one, though, combines chicken and beef offerings into a single sandwich. Some of these combinations may just be social media gimmicks, but there are also Mickey D's customers that swear by them.
First up, we have a relatively simple combination of a hamburger and McChicken. This can be made in a variety of ways. Some customers simply take the chicken patty out of the sandwich and stick it on top of a hamburger patty, while others prefer to keep one of the buns, making it a two-tiered sandwich like the Big Mac. Others insist that, for the best results, the entire McChicken — buns and all — should be stuck between the patties of a double cheeseburger.
Another somewhat unhinged McChicken secret menu order is known as the "Big McChicken." In this monstrosity, the customer orders a double-patty and a single-patty plain McChicken as well as a Big Mac. Discarding all of the bread from these sandwiches, those three pieces of fried chicken instead become the buns of the Big Mac. It's a messy sandwich to put together and eat, and it's certainly on the expensive side, but this absurd creation is undoubtedly fit for even the largest of appetites. Of all the McChicken ordering tricks, this one might have the smallest fanbase, but it goes to show that there really is a McDonald's chicken sandwich hack for everyone.