Order Your McChicken French-Style For A More Flavorful, Filling Meal

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As anyone who's seen the cult classic "Pulp Fiction" knows, in Paris, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese is called a "Royale with Cheese" (re: the metric system) and a Big Mac is called "Le Big Mac." Indeed, McDonald's locations in France are an entity unto themselves. The U.S. is currently home to nearly 14,000 McDonald's locations, while France's Mickey D's population sits at a much humbler 1,651 (according to data analytics firm ScrapeHero). Still, en France — where the chain is colloquially nicknamed "McDough" and "MacDo" – the McChicken sandwich looks a little different ... and, in some ways, arguably better.

The Le McDeal Poulet (the Chicken McDeal) from McDonald's France keeps the shredded lettuce of the American McChicken. But, from there, it amps up the meaty action with double chicken patties and replaces the mayo with a combination of ketchup and ranch. By our count, it's transformative enough to join the list of international McDonald's menu items we'd love to see in the U.S.

In fact, in Tasting Table's ranking of every chicken item at McDonald's, our chief criticism of the McChicken (which placed fourth) was its "bare-bones" flavor profile and assemblage. It's tasty, but it's a basic chicken sandwich — that's it. By ordering this sando French-style, however, the McChicken gets a major upgrade in both the taste and substantiality departments. Mild mayo gets traded for a tangy interplay of sweet-acidic ketchup and creamy, savory ranch. Meanwhile, that second crispy chicken patty delivers a heartier meal, a fuller bite on the mouthfeel, and the fresh lettuce provides the crunch factor.