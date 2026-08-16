For A More Filling McDonald's Chicken Sandwich, Order It German Style

Chicken sandwiches are quintessential fast-food fare, and McDonald's is one of the largest purveyors of those sandos in the world. There are over 38,000 Mickey D's locations in more than 100 countries, but nearly 14,000 of them reside in America, representing roughly 37% of the fast food giant's total presence. Still, despite the fact that there are much fewer locations in Germany (1,382, according to data analytics firm ScrapeHero), German McDonald's is arguably doing the McChicken a lot better.

Foodies in Germany have access to a menu item called the Double Chickenburger — one of the many international McDonald's items we want to bring to the U.S. The German Double Chickenburger is comprised of two crispy chicken patties, lettuce, and a smear of chili sauce. The extra protein transforms this sammy into a more substantial offering, while the chili sauce delivers sweet heat and a tangy flavor. All in all, it's a lot more interesting and filling than the U.S. McChicken sandwich. Luckily, you don't have to leave the country to get your hands on it; you just need to know how to order it.

To order a German-style Double Chickenburger-inspired sandwich at your local McDonald's, ask for a McChicken with an extra chicken patty and creamy chili sauce on the side. In the U.S., the creamy chili sauce is available as a side dipping sauce. Pro tip: Also ask for a plastic spoon. The back of the spoon can be used to spread the sauce across the underside of the bun when dining on the go.