For A More Filling McDonald's Chicken Sandwich, Order It German Style
Chicken sandwiches are quintessential fast-food fare, and McDonald's is one of the largest purveyors of those sandos in the world. There are over 38,000 Mickey D's locations in more than 100 countries, but nearly 14,000 of them reside in America, representing roughly 37% of the fast food giant's total presence. Still, despite the fact that there are much fewer locations in Germany (1,382, according to data analytics firm ScrapeHero), German McDonald's is arguably doing the McChicken a lot better.
Foodies in Germany have access to a menu item called the Double Chickenburger — one of the many international McDonald's items we want to bring to the U.S. The German Double Chickenburger is comprised of two crispy chicken patties, lettuce, and a smear of chili sauce. The extra protein transforms this sammy into a more substantial offering, while the chili sauce delivers sweet heat and a tangy flavor. All in all, it's a lot more interesting and filling than the U.S. McChicken sandwich. Luckily, you don't have to leave the country to get your hands on it; you just need to know how to order it.
To order a German-style Double Chickenburger-inspired sandwich at your local McDonald's, ask for a McChicken with an extra chicken patty and creamy chili sauce on the side. In the U.S., the creamy chili sauce is available as a side dipping sauce. Pro tip: Also ask for a plastic spoon. The back of the spoon can be used to spread the sauce across the underside of the bun when dining on the go.
Sweet chili sauce and double chicken patties majorly upgrade a regular McChicken
In Tasting Table's ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items, the regular McChicken placed an unimpressive 14th out of 38. While we praised the sandwich as "perfectly flavorful," we were quick to note that this under-dressed sandwich is crying out for more toppings. With this German-style upgrade, the extra chicken patty (proverbially) "beefs" up the equation, and the swipe of creamy chili sauce provides the dimensionality we've been missing.
It's worth noting that this sandwich isn't exclusive to Germany alone. Variations of the Double Chickenburger are available in a number of other countries, and some U.S. Mickey D's locations even offer a Double McChicken sandwich as part of the official menu. Not a far cry from the Double Chickenburger, this item comes with two chicken patties and lettuce, plus mayo instead of creamy chili sauce. Regardless of where you're chowing down, there's a crucial fast food etiquette rule to follow when ordering any off-menu item: Don't expect to say "German-style McChicken" and have the employee know exactly what you mean. Creative foodies have taken to social media to share countless "secret menu" inventions, many of which are unofficial and not part of the repertoire that employees must remember. Be sure to memorize what, exactly, your desired order entails when you approach the counter or drive-thru ordering window so that you can accurately describe it. Craving more globally-inspired sandwich upgrades? Try ordering your next McChicken Norwegian-style.