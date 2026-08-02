Make Your McChicken 10X Better — Order It Norwegian Style With Toppings Galore
McDonald's lovers agree that the McChicken sandwich is a top-tier menu item, with some Redditors even calling it one of the most underrated menu items. But if you want to make your McChicken even better, try the new trend of ordering your sandwich Norwegian-style.
The Norwegian-style McChicken is inspired by the Chicken McFeast, which is only available in international markets, including Norway. Unlike a standard McChicken, which comes on a regular burger bun with just mayo and lettuce, the Norwegian Chicken McFeast comes with cheese, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and McFeast sauce.
To create your own Nordic-style chicken meal, order a McChicken sandwich but ask to swap the regular bun for a sesame seed bun, then add ketchup, mustard, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and cheese. Unfortunately, you can't ask for McFeast sauce, as it is only available in limited international markets like Norway. McDonald's McFeast sauce is made with ingredients like lemon juice, sugar, and mustard flour, but the mayo that already comes on a standard McChicken can at least offer a similar creaminess.
How much more does a Norwegian-style McChicken cost?
The McChicken partly rose to iconic status thanks to its starring role on the fast food chain's Dollar Menu. In recent years, the price of a McChicken has risen dramatically, although it still hovers around $2-$3 depending on your location. But how much more will you pay when you order your Norwegian-style McChicken?
You will get the pickles, mustard, and ketchup free of charge, but you may be charged for onions depending on your location. Some McDonald's customers on Reddit report being charged for ordering onions or asking for extra onions, while others say they have never had to pay. If onions are added to your bill, it will add around 30 cents to your total.
Cheese and tomatoes will also increase the cost, bumping it up another $1.50. All told, expect your Norwegian-style McChicken to cost about $2 more than a standard McChicken. One note: Not every McDonald's will allow you to substitute a sesame seed bun, but employees do try to accommodate special requests whenever possible.
It turns out there are other Nordic ways to order items at McDonald's, like this Norwegian-influenced extra-filling egg McMuffin. And if you've every wondered what cocktail to have with your McChicken, we think it should be a Tom Collins.