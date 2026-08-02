Make Your McChicken 10X Better — Order It Norwegian Style With Toppings Galore

McDonald's lovers agree that the McChicken sandwich is a top-tier menu item, with some Redditors even calling it one of the most underrated menu items. But if you want to make your McChicken even better, try the new trend of ordering your sandwich Norwegian-style.

The Norwegian-style McChicken is inspired by the Chicken McFeast, which is only available in international markets, including Norway. Unlike a standard McChicken, which comes on a regular burger bun with just mayo and lettuce, the Norwegian Chicken McFeast comes with cheese, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and McFeast sauce.

To create your own Nordic-style chicken meal, order a McChicken sandwich but ask to swap the regular bun for a sesame seed bun, then add ketchup, mustard, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and cheese. Unfortunately, you can't ask for McFeast sauce, as it is only available in limited international markets like Norway. McDonald's McFeast sauce is made with ingredients like lemon juice, sugar, and mustard flour, but the mayo that already comes on a standard McChicken can at least offer a similar creaminess.