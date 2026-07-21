For A More Filling Egg McMuffin, Order It Norwegian-Style And Never Go Back

If you make it to your local McDonald's before 10:30 a.m., ordering an Egg McMuffin is basically a requirement. Packed with an egg, American cheese, and Canadian bacon, the breakfast sandwich is one of the best things you can order at McDonald's. Plus, with 17 grams of protein, it's a great way to start your day. But if you're looking for something a little more filling, take a look at the McDonald's menu in Norway for some inspiration. The Norwegian McMuffin Deluxe comes with an egg, beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and McFeast sauce. If that's not a well-rounded breakfast sandwich, we don't know what is.

None of McDonald's many McMuffin offerings come with vegetables, but you can customize menu items to your heart's desire. While you won't be able to order McFeast sauce in the U.S., the veggies are all fair game. When you order your Egg McMuffin, simply ask for it with lettuce, tomato, and onion, or customize the order yourself on the McDonald's app. If you're hoping to replicate the Nordic McMuffin to a tee, you'll want to substitute the Canadian bacon for a hamburger patty; although not all McDonald's locations will allow you to order a single patty during breakfast hours. If you can secure one, just add the patty to your McMuffin sandwich, and you're good to go.