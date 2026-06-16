For A Heartier Filet-O-Fish, Order It Norwegian Style
There's plenty of reasons to love the far northern country of Norway, from its majestic fjords to Scandinavian brown cheese to the people's love for all things fish. The Land of the Midnight Sun also does things a little differently at McDonald's. There are all kinds of ways to customize a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and this Nordic version is one of the easiest to imitate. There, the sandwich is called the Fish McFeast, and it comes loaded with toppings that feel more like a traditional burger than a fish sandwich.
Rather than the classic combination of tartar sauce and the infamous half slice of cheese, the McFeast includes cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato — all served on a sesame seed bun. The result is a heartier sandwich with a personality all its own. It's easy enough to recreate this sammie here in the U.S., though you may have better luck doing so in-person rather than the app. Start off by ordering the standard Filet-O-Fish but request the cheeseburger toppings instead. If your location allows bun substitutions, see if you can order the sesame seed bun, rather than the specially steamed bun.
The sesame option is usually reserved for the Big Mac, Big Arch, and Quarter Pounder, but a fish sandwich this big deserves a robust bread, too. There is one difference you can't make up, and that's the McFeast Dip. A closer look at the ingredients reveals egg, oil, sugar, mustard, and lemon juice. It appears to only be served in Nordic countries and South Africa but looks similar to mayonnaise.
You can only find the Fish McFeast sandwich in Norway
For Mickey D's fans who find the original Filet-O-Fish a bit boring, this may be the sandwich hack for you. This fried filet of Alaskan pollock is an intentionally mild fish, which makes it a good background for whatever creative flavors you dream up. The crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and tangy pickles add much-needed layers of brightness and texture, while the mustard and ketchup add both sweetness and acid.
Ultimately, you're making more of a seafood burger, which makes a lot of sense when you consider the country is the 12th largest consumer of fish annually in the world, according to World Population Review. In fact, Norway is actually the second largest exporter of seafood behind China, so it makes sense for its Golden Arches restaurants to offer more than one fish option. In addition to the Fish McFeast, there's the Happy Fish sandwich, which is appropriately geared toward kiddos and served as part of the Happy Meal.
The American Filet-O-Fish hasn't changed since its Lenten dawning back in the '60s, which explains why customers on this side of the pond love to experiment with its basic ingredients. If you're craving even more fish sandwich hacks that'll give you a diner-style upgrade, consider adding bacon, or layer in McDonald's famous fries for a British pub-style dish. One of the upsides to the worldwide domination of McDonald's is seeing the cultural twists and flavors that franchise owners dream up in other countries. Fortunately, this is one Nordic nosh that won't require a passport.