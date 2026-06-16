For A Heartier Filet-O-Fish, Order It Norwegian Style

There's plenty of reasons to love the far northern country of Norway, from its majestic fjords to Scandinavian brown cheese to the people's love for all things fish. The Land of the Midnight Sun also does things a little differently at McDonald's. There are all kinds of ways to customize a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and this Nordic version is one of the easiest to imitate. There, the sandwich is called the Fish McFeast, and it comes loaded with toppings that feel more like a traditional burger than a fish sandwich.

Rather than the classic combination of tartar sauce and the infamous half slice of cheese, the McFeast includes cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato — all served on a sesame seed bun. The result is a heartier sandwich with a personality all its own. It's easy enough to recreate this sammie here in the U.S., though you may have better luck doing so in-person rather than the app. Start off by ordering the standard Filet-O-Fish but request the cheeseburger toppings instead. If your location allows bun substitutions, see if you can order the sesame seed bun, rather than the specially steamed bun.

The sesame option is usually reserved for the Big Mac, Big Arch, and Quarter Pounder, but a fish sandwich this big deserves a robust bread, too. There is one difference you can't make up, and that's the McFeast Dip. A closer look at the ingredients reveals egg, oil, sugar, mustard, and lemon juice. It appears to only be served in Nordic countries and South Africa but looks similar to mayonnaise.