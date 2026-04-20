The Fast Food Etiquette Rule To Follow When Ordering A Secret Menu Item

Ordering off the secret menu at any restaurant has its allure. If you see something praised as a "must try" floating around on TikTok, or just feel as though there is something very intimate about being "in the know" when it comes to a restaurant, you may be inclined to try a secret menu creation. However, ordering off of these menus during peak hours of service — especially when the order is highly customized — can be an etiquette faux pas.

Think, for example, about Dunkin's lineup of secret menu drinks, which some TikTokers like to share with their followers. How would you like to be the person who is five cars back, just trying to get a simple black coffee on your way to work, when someone orders a secret menu item that involves adding one pump of this, three pumps of that, and seemingly every syrup on the menu? And heaven forbid the employee messes up the order (which can happen) and has to remake it! Not only does this cause a hectic situation for staff, but it can also delay everyone else's orders, regardless of whether you're getting something inside the restaurant or from the drive-thru window.

This situation isn't just specific to fast food restaurants, either. Numerous staff members in the food service industry have taken to social media to share horror stories of entitled customers trying to place secret menu items during busy hours, only to the frustration of staff members and management.