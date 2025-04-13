The Best Dunkin' Iced Coffee Flavor Combos, According To TikTok
If you're looking for inspiration on what to cook for dinner, where the best restaurants are in your area, or what to order on your next Dunkin' trip, don't go on Yelp or Google — open the TikTok app instead. Users have taken to the platform to share a whole bunch of culinary content, including their favorite Dunkin' iced coffee orders.
Since the coffee chain offers so many different chilled coffee bases (including robust cold brews, lattes, and classic iced coffees) as well as flavor shots and swirls, there are plenty of potential beverages. And the good folks of TikTok have figured out which flavor combinations really sing. No longer will you have to play Dunkin' roulette by making up an order when you get to the drive thru. Now, you can just search up these flavor combos on TikTok and see what real people have to say about them.
We've made the task even easier for you by compiling a list of some of the most talked-about Dunkin' iced coffee flavor combinations from TikTok, including how to order them, and ways to customize them to your liking. Whether you prefer something super sweet or are just looking to switch-up your usual order with something new, there's something for everyone on this list.
Coconut and caramel
It's hard not to love Girls Scouts' Caramel deLites (also known as Samoas in some locations). And thanks to TikTok and Dunkin', you don't have to wait for cookie season to roll around to enjoy the iconic mashup of coconut and caramel.
Dunkin' fans on TikTok have shown how to make a Samoas-inspired coffee by combining Dunkin's caramel swirl and coconut flavor shot. While the caramel swirl tends to lean sweet, the nuttiness of the coconut will easily balance it out, making it ideal for sipping all year round. If you prefer something less sweet, consider dialing back the caramel swirl or upping the amount of coconut. Either way, the flavor shots at Dunkin' aren't sweetened, so you won't have to worry about overdoing it with actual sugar from the coconut shot.
This combination can work for a variety of Dunkin' beverages, as well, whether your go-to is a classic iced coffee or something a little milkier (like an iced latte). You can also play with different creamers; opt for whole milk if you like something a little more decadent, or stick with almond milk for something lighter.
French vanilla and butter pecan
If you visit the St. Louis region, you have to get your hands on a piece of butter cake. But even if you live far from the city, you can still get a little taste of The Gateway to the West with the so-called "butter cake coffee" from Dunkin'.
TikTokers are known to mix French vanilla and butter pecan at the restaurant to create a sweet, flavorful, and vanilla-forward drink — one that's bound to appease anyone who prefers their coffee taste more like a dessert than breakfast. Some users even say that this coffee tastes truly cake-like — and who wouldn't want to sip on that?
Now, since both French vanilla and butter pecan are available as flavor swirls, things can get overwhelmingly sweet very quickly. As a result, you may want to order a smaller amount of each flavor in your coffee (perhaps two pumps for a medium) to avoid overwhelming your taste buds. You can pair it with something savory for a flavor-balanced meal, too, like one of Dunkin's non-donut food offerings.
Mocha and caramel
If you'd easily answer "Twix" when asked which popular candy bar is your favorite, you might want to take a trip to the nearest Dunkin' and try the caramel mocha coffee. TiKTokers have ranted and raved about this flavor combination because it contains the decadent, chocolate-forward flavor of Dunkin's mocha flavor swirl, as well as the brown sugary sweetness of its beloved caramel swirl. Plus, when you pair it with a coffee base, you'll get a divine combination that, yes, tastes eerily similar to a Twix bar.
Like many of the other flavor combos on this list, both the mocha and caramel swirl are pre-sweetened flavors, and quite syrupy, as well. Given that, it's the type of iced coffee flavor combination where you might want to dial back on any extra sugar, and just stick to cream or milk. Additionally, you could contrast some of that sweetness by ordering a more bitter coffee from the chain (like its cold brew) instead of a milkier latte.
French vanilla and blueberry
If you're someone who can't resist grabbing one of Dunkin's blueberry muffins every time you visit a location, you might want to order this blueberry coffee to go with it. Folks on TikTok have taken to the app to describe the French vanilla swirl and blueberry flavor shot. as one of their favorite flavor duos.
Now, some TikTokers have shared videos of the drink made as a latte; the creaminess can add a tantalizing flavor and complex mouthfeel that nicely complements the sweet French vanilla and the floral blueberry. On that note, any fans of the chain's classic iced coffee could potentially find inspiration from this creative pairing, and use it to switch up their regular iced coffee order. Additionally, some have used this pairing in Dunkin's iced chai, as well.
One user who shared this particular variation added a regular vanilla flavor shot — along with the blueberry — to an iced chai latte, though it's easy to see how you could swap an unsweetened shot for a French vanilla swirl, if preferred. The warming (yet cooling, as it's still an iced drink) flavors of the chai will complement both the blueberry and the French vanilla quite well. It's a go-to for someone looking for a more springtime twist on one of Dunkin's best menu offerings.
Hazelnut and butter pecan
Butter pecan and hazelnut are great iced coffee flavors on their own. But according to TikTok, when you combine them, you end up with a buttery, nutty, and flavorful pairing that's bound to make your taste buds sing. This would be an ideal beverage for anyone who's not after something super sweet, but still can't get over the thought of having a plain Dunkin' iced coffee. The hazelnut is a flavor shot, while the butter pecan is a swirl, and as you can imagine? This combo offers a drink that's both rich and tame — in terms of sweetness, that is.
The nutty profile of the hazelnut jives with the sweetness and flavor of the butter pecan, making for a great sip that can be enjoyed in a latte, cold brew, or regular iced coffee. If you really want to capitalize on this combo and amp up the coffee flavor, consider adding in an extra shot of espresso (or two).
Pistachio and mocha
If you've kept up in the food news world (don't worry, we have), you may have seen the Dubai chocolate bar recipe floating around. This unique confection combines layers of kataifi — a type of shredded phyllo pastry — with decadent dark chocolate and pistachio cream. It's so beautiful that you may be hesitant to eat it. Thankfully, you can drink it instead if you pay a visit to your local Dunkin'.
TikTokers have come up with a way to transform the viral Dubai chocolate bar into an iced coffee by combining the mocha swirl with one of Dunkin's seasonal menu additions: pistachio swirl. Pistachio appeared on the chain's menus back in 2018 and made a reappearance in early 2025. Since it's uncertain how long the pistachio swirl will remain, you should order this nutty, chocolatey coffee while you still have a chance (if it's not gone already).
While this flavor combo would be equally delicious in a cold brew or regular coffee, you can also merge it with another cult favorite in the Dunkalatte, which is made with coffee milk. This seasonal mashup offers a great way to indulge in a Dubai chocolate-inspired treat — no rolling or cutting of phyllo dough required.
Caramel, mocha, and hazelnut
It may seem like a lot of Dunkin' flavor combinations from TikTokers are inspired by candies and confections ... and this Snickers-esque beverage is no different. While it's not a TikTok original, that hasn't stopped users from sharing how they like to order this candy-inspired iced coffee, then raving about how good it tastes.
This combination — which is one of the items on Dunkin's secret menu – brings together not two but three flavors: Caramel swirl, mocha swirl, and a hazelnut shot. There also appears to be a little more methodology required here; in order to make the coffee actually taste like a Snickers bar, there has to be a balance between all the flavor additions.
With that in mind, some individuals prefer to add slightly more caramel swirl than the other two flavors. Some folks add two or three of the caramel, for instance, and only one each of the mocha and hazelnut in a medium-sized drink. Regardless, you may have to do a little testing to determine how much of each swirl you need to add to create the most Snickers-like iced coffee as possible.
Pumpkin and caramel
Let's be honest: The most wonderful time of the year isn't Christmas, but when the coffee chains start rolling out their pumpkin spice drinks. So the next time Dunkin's pumpkin swirl hits menu boards, take inspiration from TikTok, and try combining it with a caramel swirl.
The spices in the pumpkin are great when paired with caramel, and the sweetness of the two makes them a fantastic match. If you're like us, you tend to go after pumpkin everything, meaning you may want to add a bit more pumpkin than caramel. Then again, if you're just as much of a fan of the classic caramel swirl as the autumnal drink, you can get an equal ratio of the two, and be just fine.
One of our favorite twists on this drink (like several others on this list) is to add extra espresso to it; the cinnamon undertones in the pumpkin swirl will mesh well with the strong coffee flavor. You could also use this as inspiration for your next hot pumpkin spiced latte, or wait and see if the Dunkalatte sticks around, then try the flavor combo with that base.
Caramel and butter pecan
Caramel swirl is one of Dunkin's most beloved flavors, and when you combine it with another unstoppable swirl in butter pecan, you get something truly magical. The caramel offers a brown sugar flavor, whereas the butter pecan boasts a subtle nuttiness that will make any coffee lover swoon — including those on TikTok who've tried it.
This is certainly one of the sweeter pairings on this list, so you might want to skip out on any extra sugar, and only order one or two of each flavor. This flavor combo would be a great way to switch up your coffee routine, whether you're opting for a latte, cold brew, or classic iced coffee. It also meshes well with an array of milks and creams, so whether you prefer a splash of whole milk in your coffee or would rather opt for a creamy oat or almond milk, this flavor combination will work.
Butter pecan and blueberry
Who doesn't want a coffee that tastes like blueberry cobbler? Well, thanks to the TikTok community, you can have your cobbler, and drink it, too. This iced coffee is an immaculate mashup of blueberry and butter pecan, which offers both the nutty undertones of a good streusel topping and the fruity flavor that you know and love. Frankly, It's no mystery why TikTokers are sipping on this, then recommending others do the same.
The butter pecan is pre-sweetened, but when it meets the sugar-free blueberry, it's a match made in heaven. If you want a lower sugar option, you can always opt for less butter pecan (one or two pumps), and add extra blueberry to your cup. Many users prefer to sip on this coffee with cream, and it's a popular flavor combo for Dunkin's iced lattes. Pair it with a blueberry muffin or a blueberry glazed donut to get your fruity fix for the day.
Caramel and blueberry
If butter pecan isn't your speed, there's no shortage of options at Dunkin' to pair with a blueberry-flavored coffee — including a caramel swirl. The chain's caramel swirl has a sweeter flavor that's less nutty, so if you're after a Dunkin' flavor pairing that brings a combination of oaky sweetness and fruitiness, this duo is worth seeking out.
Some TikTok users appear to stick to the classic combination of two blueberry and two caramel shots each for a medium-sized drink. Of course, since the blueberry isn't sweetened, you don't really run the risk of ending up with a syrupy coffee when you add in a little extra caramel.
Furthermore, this beverage seems to be very popular among iced latte lovers. And based on the way both of these flavors become extra creamy and indulgent with a splash of cream or oat milk, it's easy to see why.
Mocha and raspberry
Chocolate-covered fruit lovers need to take a little word of advice from TikTokers, and go with a chocolate raspberry latte the next time they visit their local Dunkin'. This iced coffee combines the fruity, punchy, and slightly tangy flavors of raspberry with a decadent mocha.
The chocolate profile of the mocha swirl not only offers sweetness but a great depth, as well, which can be made creamy with the addition of your favorite dairy (or non-dairy) accompaniment. These two flavors would be excellent in a latte, as it boasts the perfect amount of creaminess to help out the mocha. Then again, those who prefer a stronger coffee flavor can also try the combo in their go-to iced coffee or cold brew.
Additionally, while many who've ordered this beverage use an equal amount of raspberry and mocha, if you're a fan of one or the other? Don't be afraid to tinker with the flavors until you find a ratio that works best for you.
Hazelnut and mocha
Nutella was a big thing in the mid-2010s, and it's nice to see the combination of hazelnut and mocha is still inspiring people — including the Dunkin' lovers of TikTok. In fact, if you'd like to try the social media app's Nutella-inspired coffee, you're going to want to pair a few hazelnut shots and mocha swirls together in your next iced coffee order.
Users who've ordered this flavor combo tend to go heavy on the mocha while adding the hazelnut sparingly. Of course, if you're after more of a nutty twist in your coffee, you may want to try an equal amount of each when ordering it.
The dark, heavy taste of the mocha is the perfect foil to the hazelnut's nutty undertones. It does taste a bit like a liquid dessert in a cup, but it's a medley that chocolate — and Nutella — lovers will appreciate. Furthermore, we recommend adding an extra shot of espresso to make it extra tasty.
Pumpkin and butter pecan
Butter pecan and pumpkin are a dreamy flavor combo, and it's one that TikTokers have jumped on. The butter pecan from Dunkin' offers an ideal sweet and nutty contrast to the spicy notes of the pumpkin, making it as much of a must-have in the fall as a cozy blanket, slice of apple pie, and good Halloween flick.
There are so many different beverages that this flavor pair could work in. A couple of pumps of butter pecan swirl can be the secret to an indulgent pumpkin spice latte, or the way to spice up your pumpkin cold brew. The main thing here is to note that both butter pecan and pumpkin are sweet, so you'll want to avoid adding too much of them together, unless you like all things sweet, that is. It that's the case, then by all means: Go for it. Of course, you could also save some of that sugar for a coffee cake muffin on the side ... just a thought.
Caramel, vanilla, and hazelnut
Though Dunkin' used to offer a hazelnut swirl flavor (long ago), it only has the unsweetened hazelnut shot as of April 2025 – which some TikTok users don't think cuts it. But with a little modern ingenuity, those folks have offered suggestions for how to mimic the hazelnut swirl's mouthfeel, richness, and flavor. You just need to combine two pumps of caramel swirl, one pump vanilla, and three hazelnut shots for a medium iced coffee.
Although you might be thinking this drink is too syrupy, think again. The caramel swirl offers the desired stickiness, while the vanilla and hazelnut shots offer the flavor, with very little of the sweetness. It's a remarkably balanced beverage that may take some tinkering to get totally right, but is more than worth ordering.
This beverage could work just as well in a cold brew as it would a latte, and you can always tweak your creamer to get the perfect beverage. This versatile selection could even be used for a hot beverage if you're so inclined, and is a must-order for hazelnut lovers.