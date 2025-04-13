The Best Dunkin' Iced Coffee Flavor Combos, According To TikTok

If you're looking for inspiration on what to cook for dinner, where the best restaurants are in your area, or what to order on your next Dunkin' trip, don't go on Yelp or Google — open the TikTok app instead. Users have taken to the platform to share a whole bunch of culinary content, including their favorite Dunkin' iced coffee orders.

Since the coffee chain offers so many different chilled coffee bases (including robust cold brews, lattes, and classic iced coffees) as well as flavor shots and swirls, there are plenty of potential beverages. And the good folks of TikTok have figured out which flavor combinations really sing. No longer will you have to play Dunkin' roulette by making up an order when you get to the drive thru. Now, you can just search up these flavor combos on TikTok and see what real people have to say about them.

We've made the task even easier for you by compiling a list of some of the most talked-about Dunkin' iced coffee flavor combinations from TikTok, including how to order them, and ways to customize them to your liking. Whether you prefer something super sweet or are just looking to switch-up your usual order with something new, there's something for everyone on this list.