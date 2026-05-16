Every McDonald's Chicken Item, Ranked Worst To Best

Step aside, Big Mac — it's time to give other McDonald's menu items a chance to steal the spotlight. Don't worry, Big Mac fans. Your beloved burger isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but consider this your sign to branch out of the beef-o-sphere and try something a little more poultry-centric.

Today's taste test is a deep dive into the world of McDonald's chicken menu items, and I'll issue a fair warning before you head to your local Mickey D's: Do some research before you head in! Yes, a McChicken is quite different from a McCrispy, and not all sandwiches automatically come with sauce and lettuce. I ordered every item on McDonald's chicken menu to see how they performed against one another, taking into account factors like how flavorful they were, how well any other elements of the meal complemented the chicken, and whether I'd want to buy the item again. Here's how everything stacked up.