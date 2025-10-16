The Best Chicken Item On Popeyes' Menu Is A Clear Winner

Believe it or not, some fast food chains do not use 100% chicken. Luckily, Popeye's isn't one of them. Popeye's is famous and beloved for its juicy, Cajun-spiced fried chicken, but the chain has plenty of other chicken items on the menu. We tasted and ranked 9 Popeyes chicken items according to appearance, taste, and textural components like juiciness and crunchiness.

The clear winner in our taste test was the classic fried chicken sandwich. This sandwich was an instant hit when it debuted pre-pandemic, with eager customers forming long lines outside of their local Popeyes to get their first taste. And the sandwich still lives up to the hype. To begin, the sandwich and the fried chicken breast inside it are enormous. They must use the same 12-hour marinade method that makes Popeye's bone-in chicken so delicious on their sandwich chicken meat, because it was as juicy, spicy, savory, and tender as could be. The shatteringly crunchy breaded coating is the perfect textural contrast that beats out the also delicious blackened chicken sandwich for first place. The sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles and sandwiched between a buttery brioche bun slathered with mayo. The tang and crunch of the pickles and the fresh veggies were simple yet crucial complementary flavors that, along with the mayo, balanced the spice of the chicken beautifully. And the fluffy, rich brioche bun held up under the weight of its fillings while also bringing tasty qualities of its own.