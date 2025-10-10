8 Fast Food Chains That Use 100% Chicken

While chicken may seem like an obvious menu choice when you want something simple, light, or mild, fast food chicken is anything but simple. From how the chicken was raised to its treatment during processing, there are numerous steps before it lands on your plate. One of these steps involves potentially altering the meat — think raw chicken treated with fillers, binders, extenders, and flavor enhancers. These ingredients are injected into or tumbled with raw poultry before the chicken is marinated, seasoned, battered, and breaded.

Water- or oil-based solutions are a common practice in the fast food industry, though there are a range of reasons and varying end results as to why these are added. Solutions can contain numerous ingredients, ranging from herbs and spices to starches and fillers. On one end, you may have brined chicken, and on the other end, you have chicken mixed with soy, potato, or flour, which can give you two entirely different flavors and allergen concerns. Solutions must meet certain criteria, and they're required to be written in the ingredient list.

Pure, 100% chicken is classified as whole muscle meat that's not broken down or mechanically separated. Nor is it ground up and combined with fillers or binders – this launches it into the processed category. Additionally, if a solution contains another protein, such as soy or whey, then it's no longer considered pure, 100% chicken. We decided to hunt down some fast food chains that serve real chicken and let you know what's really going on with some of your favorite fast foods.